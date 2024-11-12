State House seeks consultants to aid delivery of BETA blueprint

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – The Executive Office of the President has announced short-term consultancy service jobs to augment key menifesto delivery points.

In a notice on Tuesday, President William Ruto’s office stated that the consultants would support the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

The notice indicates that the duration of the assignment will be on an “as and when required” basis.

The consultants’ services will focus on macroeconomics, including credit and financial inclusion, public finance, trade, international economics, labor markets, household and welfare economics, as well as education and health economics.

Another area of interest is natural resource economics, which includes energy, environment, and climate finance.

Additionally, the services required include industrial economics, such as industrial policy, competition policy, enterprise development, and technology.

“The consultants’ services shall include law and policy experts in emerging areas, such as investment climate, ease of doing business, regulation, consumer protection, competition policy, property rights, climate action, biotechnology, creative industries, and the digital economy,” the notice read.

Pre-qualification

Applicants must have a minimum qualification of a Master of Arts or Master of Science in Economics, Law, or related fields.

Additionally, qualified applicants should submit a cover letter and a duly filled pre-qualification form.

Interested candidates must have relevant experience, including documented evidence of similar assignments executed and completed in the last ten years, confirming the scope, nature, and successful completion of these assignments.

Applicants must also have at least ten years of experience, with a track record in research, policy analysis, policy advisory, and practice, along with at least three publications in related fields.

Qualified applicants must submit the requisite documents by 11 a.m. on November 26.

“The application will be closed immediately after the deadline date and time specified above, or any deadline date and time specified later,” the notice stated.

“The pre-qualification application forms (PQ-1, PQ-2, PQ-3) are available on the website www.president.go.ke or may be obtained at the address provided below.”

