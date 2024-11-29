Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

State Department for Lands and Physical Planning receives award on highest number of transactions on E-Citizen

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 29 – The State Department for Lands and Physical Planning has emerged the winner as the State Department with the highest number of transactions on the eCitizen platform for the last one year since President William Ruto ordered all payments for Government be transacted on the platform.

The State Department recorded more than 700,000 transactions since it started onboarding its services on the platform earning it the first position for All-Time Transactions, State Departments category.

During the ceremony, presided over by President William Ruto, the National Transport and Safety Authority emerged winner of the award for All-time Transactions in the Corporate Category.

The Kenya Wildlife Service was awarded for being the Best Improved agency in Revenue Collection.

The State Department for Immigration was awarded for being the second-best State Department in the number of all-time transactions.

The awards ceremony where several other Government agencies were recognized was held at the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC) as the country celebrated the 1st Anniversary of eCitizen following the President’s directive on full digitization of Government services and the relaunch of the platform.

President Ruto said e-Citizen hosts 20,855 services and boasts a thriving community of 13 million active users.

“eCitizen is not just a digital service delivery platform, it represents a paradigm shift that has redefined public service delivery in Kenya and profoundly impacted lives,” said President Ruto.

The President noted that revenue collections through the platform have grown significantly, enabling the Government to mobilize critical resources for public projects.

He called upon everyone to rally together and build on the success to make Kenya a global leader in digital governance, a hub for innovation and a beacon of transparency and efficiency.

“By digitizing services, we have significantly enhanced efficiency, saving time and money for both citizen and Government,” said the President, adding that less paper work translates to lower costs, streamlined processes, reduced administrative burdens and less bureaucracy.

Principal Secretary for Lands and Physical Planning Hon. Generali Nixon Korir was among the PSs who attended the ceremony.

The PS encouraged staff of the Department to continue working with efficiency and diligence to set more records.

The Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing, and Urban Development had by September this year on boarded and integrated 206 out of its 214 services on the eCitizen platform.

