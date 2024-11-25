State department for immigration revamps passport, IDs, civil registration services following public outcry

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25 – The State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services has announced improvements in the application, processing, and issuance of Kenyan passports and national identity cards.

According to Principal Secretary for State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services Julius Bitok, these enhancements aim to streamline service delivery, reduce delays, and ensure greater efficiency in meeting the needs of citizens both locally and abroad.

Appearing before the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday, to respond to audit queries for the Auditor-General’s Report for the financial year ending 30th June 2023, Bitok told MPs that passport processing time has reduced from three months to 7 days, with production capacity increased to 10,000 passports daily

Bitok explained that this is due to new printers and expanded application counters and they have also acquired one million pouches, eliminating shortages.

“Passports are one area where we have significantly improved service delivery. When we assumed office two years ago, it took approximately three months for applicants to receive their passports,” he stated.

“Today, the process has been streamlined to take a maximum of seven days—from application to printing and collection.”

To further decongest Nyayo House and enhance efficiency, the PS noted that initially, only one wing was used for both passport applications and collections.

“We have also made significant strides in supporting labor migration. Recognizing the growing number of people seeking opportunities abroad, we have established dedicated counters to handle job approval applications. These applications are processed swiftly, ensuring applicants receive their passports on time.”

However, the PS expressed concern over a backlog of approximately 65,000 passports that have been printed but remain uncollected despite multiple reminders to their owners.

Mathioya MP Edwin Gichuki Mugo raised the issue of delays in processing birth and death certificates, noting their importance for succession cases and school admissions.

“You have explained the milestones in the application and processing of passports, but what is the state department doing to address the challenges Kenyans face in obtaining birth and death certificates, which are crucial documents?” he asked.

Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera voiced concerns about delays in issuing national identity cards to students in some sub-counties.

“What measures are in place to ensure students who have attained 18 years and completed Form 4 are promptly issued identity cards?” he posed.

Subukia MP Samuel Gachobe questioned the department’s efforts to safeguard data security and its plans to establish civil registration offices in every constituency.

“What is being done to enhance data security and improve access to civil registration services across all constituencies?” he inquired.

The PS revealed that the registration of birth certificates now takes only one week, thanks to a shift towards digital processes, with 90% of registrations currently conducted online.

He further highlighted the installation of a new ICT system that enables the online submission of biometrics and digital printing of ID cards within 10 days.

“We have instructed county directors of education to liaise with secondary school principals to ensure that every Form Four student who completes school is issued with the new ID card, which we are now calling the Maisha Card,” the PS explained.

He also noted a significant increase in the number of ID card issuance centers, which now stand at 970, with plans to establish more offices by 2027.

” However, the real challenge lies in civil registration. When we assumed office, only 35 civil registration offices were operational. Our plan is to ensure that each of the 290 constituencies has at least one civil registration office,” the PS concluded.

