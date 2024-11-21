Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto/FILE/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

Stable Shilling has restored confidence on Kenya’s financial markets: Ruto

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21President William Ruto has hailed the efforts of his broad-based government in stabilizing the Kenyan shilling, attributing the recent gains to a series of measures implemented by his administration.

Ruto in his State of the Nation Address to parliament on Wednesday, averred that the shilling has significantly strengthened against the greenback, recovering from a low of Sh 160 to the dollar in February 2024 to Sh 129 today, a remarkable 20 percent appreciation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“This recovery has restored confidence in our financial markets and significantly reduced the cost of servicing our external debt,” President Ruto stated.

He emphasized that the stabilization of the shilling has created much-needed fiscal space for further development within the country, reinforcing his administration’s commitment to securing long-term economic growth.

The president’s remarks come amid growing concerns over Kenya’s currency and its impact on inflation, debt servicing, and the cost of living.

The head of state asserted that the current exchange rate marks a notable shift in the nation’s economic trajectory as his administration looks into stabilization measures in the wake of a snowballing cost of living.

Ruto underscored that the improved currency performance has not only alleviated pressure on the country’s foreign debt but also created a more favorable environment for continued development across various sectors.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

US issues travel advisory for Haiti amid rising gang violence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – The United States of America has issued a travel advisory, warning its citizens against traveling to Haiti due to...

33 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Russia, China block US push to turn Kenyan-led Force in Haiti into a UN Mission

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – A United States-led effort to transition the Kenya-led multinational force in Haiti into a United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission...

47 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KETRACO-Adani project to continue despite US fraud charges

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 23 – Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has revealed that Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited(KETRACO) deal with Adani Energies...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KEWOPA wants femicide declared a national disaster

KISII, Kenya, Nov 21 – Kenya Women Parliamentarians Association(KEWOPA) has asked the president to declare femicide a national disaster following the recent killings of...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Diaz – Private sector is driving economies and leading Global trade growth

By Chris Diaz, NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 -The private sector plays a critical role in driving economies and leading growth across the globe. Click...

6 hours ago

Top stories

Heightened Security as Ruto Prepares to Address Parliament

The President's address comes amid growing public discontent over high taxes and the new health insurance fund, which have sparked outrage among Kenyans and...

7 hours ago

Africa

Kenya accused of harboring abduction ops after Uganda’s Besigye’s seizure

Dr. Besigye’s lawyers have accused Kenyan and Ugandan authorities of collusion, though Kenya’s government denies any involvement.

7 hours ago

Top stories

Adani Charged in The US Over Fraud Amid Kenya Airport Deal Controversy

In Kenya, Adani has bagged multi-billion energy and infrastructure deals, in what has sparked major controversies.

7 hours ago