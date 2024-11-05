Slain Wells Fargo manager Willis Ayieko to be buried Saturday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – Slain Wells Fargo Human Resource manager Willis Ayieko will be buried on Saturday at his Ong’iende village (Bob’s ranch) at Central Alego location in Siaya County.

A funeral service, according to the family, has been scheduled for Thursday November 7 at All Saints’ Cathedral in Nairobi before the body is moved to his home.

Ayieko’s body was discovered at Mungowere stream on the border of Siaya and Kakamega Counties on October 23 at 2 pm.

This is after he went missing for some days after attending a funeral in Gem.

His vehicle was found abandoned at a petrol station in Sabatia, Kakamega County.

An autopsy conducted on his body revealed that he died of head injuries.

Chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor said the injuries led to bleeding in the brain.

“There was bleeding to the brain. Other than that there were bruises on the wrists caused by some cuffs found on him. There were also missing tissues on the mouth, ear and cheek,” he said.

He explained the missing tissues were a result of animal predation at the site where the body was found.

“They were caused by water animals like fish and crabs. We found a dead crab on the clothes. We think they were targeting the soft parts of the body,” he said.

On Monday, detectives handling the matter arrested another suspect identified as Otieno Omondi in Kisumu.

He is believed to have played a significant role in the events preceding the tragic incident, police said.

Omondi, a bodaboda rider, is alleged to have provided transport for Ouma, also known as Sisco, to the location where Ayieko was abducted, police say investigations have shown.

He told police he took Ouma to the murder scene and that he was paid Sh9,000 for the work.

Ouma is currently in police custody and has been linked to the crime, alongside his deceased brother, Robert Wakolo Okoth, as well as other yet-to-be-identified individuals.

The rider told police he picked Ouma from Kisumu and took him to Gem area where Ayieko was being held by his brother the late Wakolo and other suspects.

Ouma later walked out of the room with a Samsung mobile phone believed to belonging to Ayieko.

They made trips to and from various Mpesa dealers and banks for withdrawals.

He told police Ouma was wearing a blue jacket at the time of the incident.

The same jacket was captured on various CCTV footage captured at the withdrawal areas.

The investigation is ongoing, with the DCI actively pursuing several leads to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the murder.



Police say the late Wakolo had been involved in several violent robberies, including the fatal shooting of a female Mpesa agent in Kisumu on January 27, 2024.

