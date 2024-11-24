Siaya man detained after attacking his third wife and her lover

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24 — Detectives have arrested a 68-year-old man in Siaya’s Bondo area for allegedly attacking his third wife and her purported lover after finding them in a compromising position.

Peter Okoth Owuor surrendered himself to Bondo Police Station around 9:30 am on Saturday, confessing to assaulting his wife, Achieng Okoth, 52, and her alleged boyfriend, Shadrack Onyango Odongo, 40.

According to police, the incident occurred at Achieng’s residence, where Owuor found Odongo, a fisherman employed by his wife.

Reports indicate that Owuor left his primary residence, located 200 meters away, armed with a machete and attacked the pair.

“After the incident, the wife escaped to an unknown location with injuries, while the boyfriend, in his attempt to flee, was overwhelmed by the injuries inflicted and fell about 300 meters from the scene,” a police report stated.

Officers from Amoyo Patrol Base later discovered Odongo in critical condition. He had sustained deep cuts to his shoulder, both arms, and head.

Police, led by Bondo Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer (SCCIO), documented the scene before transporting Odongo to Bondo Sub-County Hospital for treatment.

The suspect is currently in custody.

