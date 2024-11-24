Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Reports indicate that Owuor left his primary residence, located 200 meters away, armed with a machete and attacked the pair/CFM - FILE

County News

Siaya man detained after attacking his third wife and her lover

Peter Okoth Owuor surrendered himself to Bondo Police Station around 9:30 am on Saturday, confessing to assaulting his wife, Achieng Okoth, 52, and her alleged boyfriend, Shadrack Onyango Odongo, 40.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24 — Detectives have arrested a 68-year-old man in Siaya’s Bondo area for allegedly attacking his third wife and her purported lover after finding them in a compromising position.

Peter Okoth Owuor surrendered himself to Bondo Police Station around 9:30 am on Saturday, confessing to assaulting his wife, Achieng Okoth, 52, and her alleged boyfriend, Shadrack Onyango Odongo, 40.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to police, the incident occurred at Achieng’s residence, where Owuor found Odongo, a fisherman employed by his wife.

Reports indicate that Owuor left his primary residence, located 200 meters away, armed with a machete and attacked the pair.

“After the incident, the wife escaped to an unknown location with injuries, while the boyfriend, in his attempt to flee, was overwhelmed by the injuries inflicted and fell about 300 meters from the scene,” a police report stated.

Officers from Amoyo Patrol Base later discovered Odongo in critical condition. He had sustained deep cuts to his shoulder, both arms, and head.

Police, led by Bondo Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer (SCCIO), documented the scene before transporting Odongo to Bondo Sub-County Hospital for treatment.

The suspect is currently in custody.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

You need at least Sh7bn to win State House race against Ruto: Cherargei

Cherargei, a close ally of President William Ruto, stated Saturday that vying for the presidency requires enormous resources and solid political backing to stand...

60 mins ago

County News

Police nab suspected criminal gang member in Mombasa operation

Police said that the officers encountered four gang members armed with machetes during the patrol.

4 hours ago

County News

Detectives probe fatal shooting of man outside his Meru home

A report filed at Kathare Police Station on Saturday, indicated that the deceased, identified as Josphat Kathurima, was found lifeless by a child fetching...

4 hours ago

County News

Police arrest human trafficker after intercepting bus from Kampala

Acting on a tip-off, officers stopped the 60-seater bus at Gitaru along the Naivasha-Nairobi Highway around 8:00 am on Saturday.

4 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi in Angola as ministers from Great Lakes region meet to discuss security

The meeting aims to review the outcomes of the national coordinators’ report, focusing on enhancing responsiveness to emerging threats and crises in the region.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Kesses MP Mishra named Kenya Biovax Institute Board Chair

Mishra, who lost his parliamentary seat to Julius Ruto, a former Uasin Gishu County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Finance, during the August 2022...

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto tasks Gen Kibochi to lead Mwai Kibaki Referral Hospital Board

Kibochi, 65, will serve a three-year term starting November 22, 2024.

24 hours ago

County News

DCI agents nab prime suspect linked to fatal shooting of 25-year-old in Eastleigh

The National Police Service (NPS) announced Saturday that Paul Othiambo Owuodho, alias Fazul Muhamed, 27, was apprehended during an intelligence-led operation in the Kiambiu...

1 day ago