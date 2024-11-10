Connect with us

Siaya leaders charge police to ensure big fish behind slain Wells Fargo manager are prosecuted.

Leaders—including lawmakers, governors, and a cabinet secretary—stated that Kenyans are fed up with theories and are demanding comprehensive answers to the increasing cases of unexplained disappearances and killings.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 – The National Police Service has been challenged to ensure that the key masterminds behind the gruesome murder of slain Wells Fargo Human Resource Manager Willis Ayieko are brought to justice.

Speaking at the late Ayieko’s burial in Central Alego location, leaders—including lawmakers, governors, and a cabinet secretary—stated that Kenyans are fed up with theories and are demanding comprehensive answers to the increasing cases of unexplained disappearances and killings.

Alego-Usonga MP Samuel Atandi and his Ugenya counterpart, David Ochieng, stated that a senior DCI official had informed them that they were pursuing a theory that the deceased was killed by members of a vigilante group hired to provide security at a funeral vigil that Willis had attended in Gem.

“I have come to the conclusion that perhaps there is a bigger force trying to stifle investigations so that the family of the late Willis and his friends do not get justice,” said Atandi.

Ochieng added that leaders and all Kenyans must register their displeasure with how the police are handling unexplained murders and abductions.

“It is a national menace that has been encouraged by the government. People are killed, and someone comes on television to defend the deaths,” said the Ugenya MP.

Siaya Governor James Orengo urged the police to stop circulating stories, saying that all Kenyans wanted were the planners and killers of the late Human Resource Manager.

“I have seen many people who have been killed and murdered, including Dr. Ouko, Julie Ward, and Mutula Kilonzo, but at the end of the day, it is the investigators who are going to resolve this problem,” Orengo said.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo lamented that the culture of abductions and mysterious killings had taken root in the country and accused the government of encouraging it.

“We are not going to find the killers of Ayieko unless we get to the mastermind. If you keep killing those who are suspected, we will never know the truth. We want them to speak so we can get to the bottom of this,” Amollo said.

The late Ayieko, 52, went missing on October 18, 2024, and his body was discovered four days later at Mungoware Stream, which forms the border between Siaya and Kisumu counties.

He is survived by his widow, Esther Wagumba, and two children.

