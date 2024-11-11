Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

COP29 was held Azerbaijan's Capital Baku.

Sustainability Watch

Short and Long-Term Effects of COP29 on Climate

These discussions could bring significant changes to daily life worldwide, from energy costs to economic policies.

Published

BAKU, Azerbaijan Nov 11 – As COP29 kicks off in Baku, Azerbaijan, world leaders, climate experts and activists are meeting to address pressing climate issues, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions and securing funds to help vulnerable nations adapt to climate impacts.

These discussions could bring significant changes to daily life worldwide, from energy costs to economic policies.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kenya’s delegation at the conference is led by Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale who will be joined by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi representing President William Ruto.

Short-Term Impacts: Green Energy and Financial Commitments

One immediate change could be a shift in how nations build their economies, with more emphasis on developing green energy sources like wind and solar. If COP29 agreements encourage nations to prioritize renewable energy, we could see faster growth in green energy options, potentially leading to lower energy costs and cleaner air. However, this transition may also bring upfront costs, potentially reflected in energy prices.

Another crucial point of discussion is financial support for vulnerable nations impacted by climate change. Wealthier countries, including the UK, are currently contributing to these funds, often from taxpayer-funded aid budgets. If COP29 boosts commitments, private financial institutions may also play a more prominent role in funding climate action.

Long-Term Goals: Building a Safer, Cooler Planet

COP29 aims to forge long-term climate solutions to reduce the risk of extreme weather and prevent further warming. This year, temperatures reached alarming levels worldwide, with 2024 projected to be the hottest year on record, marked by severe hurricanes and deadly flooding events. The stakes are high: Prof. Joeri Rogelj of Imperial College London emphasizes the need for immediate action, warning that every year of inaction commits the planet to more warming and severe climate events.

Finance in Focus: Africa’s Push for Change

Dubbed “the finance COP,” COP29 is expected to focus on securing climate funds for developing nations, with African countries calling for an annual $1 trillion in adaptation funds by 2030. These funds would help countries build resilience in critical sectors like agriculture, health, and infrastructure. African leaders are also pressing for reforms in the global financial system to make climate finance more accessible, stressing that current support falls short of what’s needed to address climate-related damages and adaptation needs.

A sticking point is who should contribute. China and Gulf nations are considered developing economies and are currently exempt, but the EU and other wealthy countries argue that this needs to change for the global climate fund to grow. Richer nations also need to deliver on past pledges under the 2015 Paris Agreement to prevent global temperatures from rising above 1.5°C.

The Controversies: Fossil Fuels and Human Rights Concerns

COP29’s location in Azerbaijan has sparked debate, as the country plans to expand its gas production by a third in the coming decade, which appears at odds with the conference’s goals to transition away from fossil fuels. Furthermore, Azerbaijan’s human rights record and control over political opposition have raised concerns about holding a pivotal climate conference there. Observers worry that Azerbaijan may leverage COP29 to attract investment into its oil and gas industries, complicating the push toward renewable energy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Road Ahead: Adapting National Climate Goals

National commitments to address climate change will also come under scrutiny. Every five years, countries must update their climate action plans, with the next deadline in February 2025. If COP29 results in weak plans that fail to curb emissions effectively, tensions could arise, especially among countries already grappling with climate impacts.

With many eyes on COP29, the hope is that global leaders will reach binding agreements that lead to tangible progress against climate change.

About The Author

BERNARD MOMANYI

Bernard is the Editorial Director at Capital FM, with nearly two decades of experience in both print and electronic media. He holds an Executive Masters in Media Leadership and Innovation from The Aga Khan University, Nairobi-Kenya, a Master of Arts in Communication Studies with focus on Development Communication from The University of Nairobi and a bachelor’s degree in Information Sciences from Moi University.

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

CS Duale Leads Kenya’s Delegation to COP 29 in Azerbaijan For Climate Confrence

Kenya has marked climate action as a national imperative, with President William Ruto positioning sustainability as a top agenda.

36 mins ago

Sustainability Watch

COP29 chief exec filmed promoting fossil fuel deals

A secret recording shows the chief executive of Azerbaijan's COP29 team, Elnur Soltanov, discussing "investment opportunities" in the state oil and gas company with...

2 days ago

Sustainability Watch

President Ruto to Lead Kenya’s Delegation at COP29, Championing Africa’s Climate Finance Agenda

The Kenyan leader will lead a high-level Kenyan delegation, including Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, in discussions centered on securing climate finance, advancing adaptation...

2 days ago

Sustainability Watch

COP29: What you need to know about the global climate summit

The 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) opens next week in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. The summit takes place between 11 and...

4 days ago

Featured

COP29: AI can help develop climate-resistant crops for Africa – but it shouldn’t be left in the hands of corporates

African governments must lobby strongly at COP29 for artificial intelligence to be used to enhance food systems in a way that benefits the most...

7 days ago

Sustainability Watch

African Group of Negotiators Urges Climate Finance Framework Ahead of COP29

Kenyan CSOs, represented by the Kenya Platform for Climate Governance (PACJA-Kenya), have already presented a position document calling on global leaders to prioritize financing...

November 2, 2024

CLIMATE SUMMIT

Polluters must pay: how COP29 can make this a reality

The “polluter pays” principle has been a key part of climate discussions for years. It says a polluter should bear the costs of managing...

October 28, 2024

Fifth Estate

Why COP29 Must Hold Polluters Accountable

The high-level meetings on November 18 will launch the Baku Initiative on Human Development for Climate Resilience, which aims to bolster health, social protection,...

October 27, 2024