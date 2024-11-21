SHA to pay all October claims by next week: President Ruto

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – President William Ruto has assured that all health claims for October will be paid by next week, citing the efficiency gains brought about by the Digital Health Act.

Ruto in his State of the Nation Address delivered before Parliament lauded the milestones achieved under the Digital Health Act, which he described as a game-changer for Kenya’s healthcare system.

“By eliminating unnecessary human interaction, we are tackling corruption, reducing inefficiencies, and ensuring that resources are used where they are needed most,” he said.

“As a result, SHA will pay all October claims in full, by next week.”

By automating the entire claims process, Ruto emphasized, the government has not only enhanced efficiency but also eliminated corruption risks and reduced inefficiencies that have long plagued the system.

Ruto’s announcement comes following the Social Health Authority (SHA) announcement of inheriting all the claims of the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

Ruto similarly addressed Kenya’s historical healthcare debts, announcing that the government has already disbursed Sh5 billion to settle long-standing debts owed to both public and private medical facilities, including faith-based institutions.

These debts, some of which had been pending for more than a decade, have been a source of frustration for healthcare providers.

Earlier, the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) lamented over the government’s failure to clear dues amounting to Sh 3 billion owed to the faith-based health facilities.

The prelates averred that the amount stems from dues accrued from the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

