SHA CEO Elijah Wachira suspended to pave way for investigations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – Social Health Authority (SHA) Chief Executive Officer Elijah Wachira has been suspended to allow for ongoing investigations.

According to an internal memo, the Board has in the meantime appointed Robert Ingasira as the Acting CEO, effective immediately.

“This is to inform you of the resolution of the Board to appoint Mr. Robert Ingasira as Acting Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately,” read the memo by its chairperson Abdi Mohamed in part.

Ingasira, who takes over leadership at a critical time for the authority, will oversee the day-to-day operations of SHA.

The suspension of the CEO comes as SHA faces increasing scrutiny with a section of the public accusing it of inefficiency.

SHA unveiled by the government earlier is segmented into three funds namely the Primary Healthcare Fund, the Emergency, Chronic, and Critical Illnesses Fund, and the Social Health Insurance Fund each receiving different allocations from the health ministry.

