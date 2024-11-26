Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Senator Wamatinga to reap from Gachagua purge as MPs unanimouly approve his nomination to powerful PSC

Kinyua is said to have resigned following incessant push for the purge of Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s allies.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 26 – Nyeri Senator Kimani Wamatinga now awaits oath-taking and subsequently take over the post of Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) commissioner to fill the vacancy following resignation of his Laikipia counterpart John Kinyua.

This is following the unanimous decision of the National Assembly to approve his nomination to take up one of the most coveted and powerful slots in Parliament.

Moving the motion on the floor of the house, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa described Wamatinga as a focused legislator and warned him against pushing certain interest in the commission.

“He must not be in the commission to represent sectarian interests that what benefits one member, benefit the rest. What hurt one members, should hurt everybody. It’s not fair that some members have benefit that others don’t,” Ichungwa said.

Mombasa Woman Representative Zamzam Mohammed who seconded the motion on behalf of the minority leader cited the inadequacies that lawmakers face in access to quality services in the bicameral house urging Wamatinga to enshrine equity.

“Let the commissioner be fair,some MPs hear cry over equity issues.The commissioners should not only consider their intrest but the intrest of all members by ensuring the complains are addressed,”she noted.

The political fallout from the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has gained momentum with several high-profile individuals on the edge.

Gachagua’s allies in the National Assembly, Senate, and various parastatals are also facing ousters, with replacements already underway.

Other prominent Gachagua allies reportedly facing removal include Budget and Appropriations Committee Chair Ndindi Nyoro, Agriculture Committee Chair James Murango,Road and Transport Chair Senator Karungo wa Thangwa and Trade Committee Chair James Gakuya.

The Nyeri Senator will now sit in the 11-members PSC that is chaired by House Speaker Moses Wetangula with Senate clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye as the secretary to the commission.

The constitution provides that seven members shall be appointed by parliament from among its members with four from each House picked by the ruling party.Two of the nominees must be women.

The PSC is the statutory body that employs MPs and parliamentary staff with benefits for commissioners including offices and vehicles.

