Senator Aaron Cheruiyot with President William Ruto/FILE

Kenya

Senator Cheruiyot blasts Catholic Bishops for ‘baseless’ attack on Ruto govt

Senator Cheruiyot cautioned the Bishops not to be purveyors of propaganda, fake news and falsehoods.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15—Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot has criticized Kenya’s Catholic Bishops for making misleading claims in their Thursday statement condemning the government’s performance.

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) had on Thursday criticized President William Ruto’s administration for failing to deliver on campaign promises, citing issues such as corruption, political self-interest, human rights violations, and poor healthcare.

They also accused the government of overtaxing citizens and pursuing a selfish agenda to extend term limits.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot however dismissed the claims as baseless, criticizing the Bishops for failing to verify facts, particularly regarding term limits and healthcare.

He expressed disappointment in their critique, questioning its credibility and factual basis.

“That was a purely political statement,” said Cheruiyot.

The Senate Majority Leader questioned the intent behind the Bishops’ statement, suggesting bias.

He pointed out that no similar criticisms were directed at the previous two administrations, where the Presidents were practicing Catholics.

“I am struggling to recall the last time the Catholic Bishops issued such a scathing personal attack on the two former Presidents who were incidentally Catholics,” he said.

The Bishops’ statement comes as President Ruto’s administration faces criticism over key issues, particularly the new healthcare model, the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

Additionally, the government is under scrutiny for a rise in reported human rights violations, including alleged abductions, with police actions in question.

Despite government assurances on economic management, many Kenyans remain frustrated by rising taxes, which they argue are making life increasingly difficult.

