Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Governor Sakaja suggested that the national government's executive office is best suited to comment on the bills/City Hall

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja Vows to Fix Nairobi’s Dilapidated Roads

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 22 – Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has reassured city residents of his administration’s commitment to rehabilitating the city’s neglected roads, which have gone without repair for months.

Speaking before the Senate’s County Public Accounts and Investments Committee (CPAIC), the governor confirmed that discussions with the National Government had led to a plan to jointly address the state of the roads.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During the session, Sakaja revealed that the County Government, in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, had agreed to allocate funds to repair all roads under the jurisdiction of the County, Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA), and Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA).

“We have agreed to work in conjunction with the National Government to address the condition of these roads. Some roads fall under the national government, while others are under the county’s mandate. This coordination will bring change, and soon Nairobi residents will notice the difference,” Governor Sakaja affirmed.

Addressing concerns about ongoing construction activities in areas like Kilimani and Kileleshwa, the governor noted that the influx of trucks has severely damaged roads in these neighborhoods. He emphasized that developers would not be issued occupancy licenses for newly constructed buildings until they repaired the affected roads.

“The dire state of roads in Kilimani and Kileleshwa is largely due to ongoing construction. Developers are aware they must repair the roads after completing their projects. Only then will occupancy licenses be issued,” Sakaja stated.

The governor also highlighted ongoing rehabilitation efforts in various parts of the city, starting with the Central Business District (CBD), Eastlands, and other priority areas. These efforts aim to address Nairobi’s road infrastructure challenges and restore order to the capital.

Residents will be watching closely to see if these commitments translate into tangible improvements on the ground.

About The Author

Contributor

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Atwoli-led COTU welcomes ‘timely’ intervention on Adani

COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli praised the move as a clear demonstration of the Kenya Kwanza government's commitment to rooting out questionable agreements and prosecuting...

7 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Impose Quarantines for Livestock Disease Control- African Countries urged

NAKURU, Kenya, Nov 22 – Livestock disease surveillance experts have advised countries in Africa to impose quarantines to curb the spread of zoonotic diseases....

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Katiba Institute contests CA’s IMEI directive in court for lack of safeguards

Katiba Institute warned granting CA and KRA access to mobile service provider data could allow them to monitor individuals’ movements and communications on an...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Preliminary review puts KUSCCO losses blamed on fraud at Sh12bn

The Cabinet Secretary added that relevant stakeholders will take action against those responsible for the resource mismanagement upon reviewing the full report.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

US demands answers on Besigye’s reported abduction in Nairobi

The State Department's Bureau of African Affairs emphasized the need for transparent explanations about the situation that led to Besigye’s detention, stating that it...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Judges, magistrates take on LSK over graft and misconduct claims

KMJA President urged the LSK to engage constructively with the Judiciary through constitutional frameworks designed to ensure accountability and to enhance public confidence in...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK urges govt to account for costs following cancellation of Adani deals

LSK is now urging the administration to provide a detailed account of the financial implications, particularly regarding the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO)...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

How Kenya’s evangelical president has fallen out with churches

In the run-up to his victory, some of his most ardent evangelical supporters had dubbed him "David", after the shepherd boy in the Bible...

4 hours ago