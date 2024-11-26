Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja: Nairobi Roads Rehabilitation Kicks Off as KURA Advertises Tenders

This initiative aligns with President William Ruto’s recent commitment to enhance the road infrastructure of Nairobi.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – Rehabilitation of infrastructure in Nairobi County has begun following the issuance of tenders by the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA).

This initiative aligns with President William Ruto's recent commitment to enhance the road infrastructure of Nairobi.

The announcement follows President Ruto’s meeting with various national government agencies and the Nairobi City County Government to rehabilitate roads.

One of the roads in KURA’s notice outlines plans to rehabilitate the Savannah-Stage 17 Bridge Road, which the President promised during a church service in Soweto.

Other roads in KURA’s tender notice include Jogoo Road and Landhies Road. The tender documents are now accessible on the Public Procurement Information Portal and KURA’s official website.

Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson, while confirming the workload ahead for road rehabilitation, emphasized the county’s commitment to spearheading improvements in various areas.

He noted that work on various roads across the city would start in December and would be rolled out in three phases.

The governor also stated that works in the CBD and various parts of the county were ongoing.

“Mfangano Lane in the lower CBD is already complete, and we’re progressing with critical projects like the Haile Selassie Service Road near Agip Petrol Station, Utalii Lane, and Moi Avenue Service Road,” Sakaja said. “This marks the beginning of a comprehensive plan to improve roads both in the CBD and across our estates.”

Ibrahim Auma, Nairobi County’s CECM for Mobility and Works, echoed the governor’s commitment to ward-level projects.

“In Nyayo Highrise Ward, access roads are being upgraded, while construction is underway for the Roysambu Primary School Access Road in Zimmerman and Lenana B Road in Ngando Ward. We will continue working until all identified roads are completed,” Auma assured.

Governor Sakaja also emphasized stricter enforcement in areas like Kilimani and Kileleshwa, where developers will be required to rehabilitate adjacent roads before obtaining occupancy certificates.

Additionally, on November 15, Governor Sakaja held a high-profile meeting with Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir. They agreed to integrate efforts with national agencies such as KURA, KENHA, and KERRA to streamline road rehabilitation across Nairobi.

With construction progressing, these initiatives promise to pave the way for a modern and efficient urban environment, improving mobility and fostering economic growth in Nairobi.

