Women also face online threats from known individuals such as ex-intimate partners, friends, and colleagues/FILE

Sakaja Announces Construction of Safe Houses for Gender Violence Victims

This follows concerns over the increasing number of femicide cases in the country, particularly the capital, Nairobi.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced that his administration is in the process of constructing safe houses for victims of gender-based violence.

Speaking during a church service in Nairobi on Sunday, Sakaja revealed that the county has already built a safe house in Gigiri. “We are building safe houses, and we have one in Gigiri already. Please do not hesitate to seek help when you are abused,” he urged.

His sentiments were echoed by Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris, who called on the government to establish a dedicated police unit to ensure that perpetrators of femicide face the full force of the law. “We need a squad to deal with femicide and sexual gender violence,” said Passaris.

Their statements come amid rising concerns over the increasing number of femicide cases in the country.

In a related incident, detectives in Nairobi launched an investigation on Saturday following the discovery of a severely mutilated body near Lang’ata Cemetery. The remains, which consisted primarily of bones, were found dumped at the site, shocking the local community. Preliminary examinations indicated that the bones appeared to have been boiled, with flesh meticulously removed.

Last week, President William Ruto directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to take decisive action against those responsible for the alarming rise in femicides and murders in the country.

“We must deal decisively and firmly with them,” he stated. He also urged Kenyans to exercise caution when interacting with strangers, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance to ensure personal safety.

