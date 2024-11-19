Sakaja Assures Woodley Homeowners of Return to New Homes in Modern Housing Project as County Starts Demolitions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 19 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has assured the 43 homeowners of Woodley Estate who vacated their properties for a modern housing project that they will return to newly constructed homes once the project is complete.

In a statement following a Cabinet meeting, Sakaja confirmed that a 10-acre portion of the 100-acre land would be redeveloped into a modern estate with 1,975 housing units.

“The 43 homeowners were compensated with KSh 900,000 each to pay rent elsewhere during the construction. Once the project is complete, they will return to their new homes,” Sakaja stated.

Sakaja emphasized the government's commitment to fairness, noting this is the first time residents have been compensated and given formal guarantees before vacating.

“The allotment letters confirm their status as homeowners once the project is complete. From 43 units, we are expanding to 1,975 units, creating room for more tenants in a serene and modern environment,” Sakaja explained.

The new Woodley Village Estate will feature amenities such as a swimming pool, playground, and shopping center, setting a new benchmark for urban living in Nairobi.

He emphasized the government’s commitment to transparency and humane treatment in redevelopment projects, noting that this is the first time residents have received compensation and formal guarantees before being asked to vacate.

“Imagine a landlord giving you money to pay rent elsewhere, and later inviting you to return to newer, better houses. This is exactly what we are doing,” he said.

Sakaja also highlighted plans to modernize other estates in Nairobi, such as Bahati and Kariobangi, while ensuring legal processes are followed.

“We will modernize other areas in Nairobi as well. Residents will be compensated, given allotment letters, and adequate notice to vacate. We are committed to fair and humane redevelopment,” he reiterated.

