Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ruto has been under pressure from the Gen Z who have been seeking accountability in what led him to dissolve his Cabinet on July 11, 2024
Ruto has been under pressure from the Gen Z who have been seeking accountability in what led him to dissolve his Cabinet on July 11, 2024
President William Ruto/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto vows sanctions for failure, waste as he signs performance contracts

Ruto announced that at the end of each financial year, every Cabinet Secretary will receive a performance report card reflecting their ministry’s achievements.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – President William Ruto has vowed to enforce sanctions for failure, negligence, waste, and misconduct following the signing of ministerial performance contracts.

Ruto announced that at the end of each financial year, every Cabinet Secretary will receive a performance report card reflecting their ministry’s achievements.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He emphasized that the scorecards will include recognition, rewards, and sanctions, which the Cabinet Office will apply consistently and without exception.

“This scorecard will carry recognition, rewards, and sanctions, which will [be] applied without fail. Excellence, integrity, and efficiency will [be] rewarded. Failure, negligence, and waste will invite instant corrective action,” Ruto said on Tuesday.

The President underscored that the ministerial performance contracts are not merely ceremonial but represent firm and solemn commitments to implement the government’s inclusive and transformative goals.

No room for excuses

He urged Cabinet Secretaries to take personal responsibility, stressing that there is no room for delays or excuses.

“As we sign this performance contract, let us reflect on our commitments and the weight of our responsibilities. I expect each CS to take personal responsibility for what they sign. There is no room for excuses, delays, or failure,” Ruto stated.

Ruto added that the performance contracts integrate the strategic priorities of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, aiming to maximize the impact of Kenya’s scarce resources, particularly for those at the bottom of the economic pyramid.

All Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries convened at State House for the ministerial performance contract signing event, the second under Ruto’s Administration.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Each official signed a contract detailing targets for respective portfolios.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

LIVE: Ruto signs fresh perfomance contracts with CSs, PSs

President William Ruto is presiding over the event at State House Nairobi

1 hour ago

CHURCH & POLITICS

Catholic Church to refund Ruto Sh2.6mn donation over ethical concerns

The church, in a statement on Monday evening, also said it will be refunding Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja Sh200,000 he donated when he accompanied...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) DP Kindiki affirms govt openness to input from church

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Promises Review of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Response to Concerns

EMBU, Kenya, Nov 17 – President William Ruto has announced that the government will review the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) program to address concerns...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto pledges to prioritise concerns by Catholic Clergy

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 16 – President William Ruto has hits reconciliatory tone with Catholic clergy pledging to prioritize concerns raised through government led agenda....

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) Uhuru calls on leaders to respect each other and embrace harmony for the benefit of the country

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) President Ruto hits reconciliatory tone with Catholic clergy pledging to look at concerns raised

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

3 days ago

Kenya

Gachagua snubbed at Embu Bishop’s event as Ruto, Uhuru speak

Arriving early at the event, Gachagua received no special treatment, even walking through muddy grounds to reach his seat.

3 days ago