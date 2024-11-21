Connect with us

President William Ruto in Parliament on November 21, 2024 when he issued a state of the nation address.

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto vows decisive war on corruption, urges independent institutions to step up efforts

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21-President William Ruto has pledged a vigorous and uncompromising fight against corruption, urging independent institutions responsible for combating graft to intensify their efforts.

Speaking on Thursday during the State of the Nation Address, President Ruto emphasized plans to foster collaboration across various arms of government, particularly the Judiciary and Parliament, to improve integrity and efficiency through digitization and automation.

“This fight against corruption is one of the most difficult tasks I undertake, and I am determined to see it through. Let this serve as a warning to all: the institutions charged with this responsibility must step up their efforts,” the President declared.

He warned lawmakers that corruption continues to undermine social justice, sustainable development, national security, and the success of his Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, which will define his legacy. He pointed out that independent institutions have failed to meet the public’s expectations in addressing high-profile corruption scandals.

“I must caution that these measures will only succeed if the institutions entrusted with fighting corruption and promoting integrity stop hiding behind the guise of independence,” President Ruto stated.

The President also criticized the withdrawal of cases by the Director of Public Prosecutions and the delays in prosecuting corruption cases, calling for swift and decisive action.

“It is unacceptable that the Director of Public Prosecutions continues to drop cases because witnesses cannot be found,” he said. “It is also intolerable that corruption suspects rush to court for anticipatory bail, which shields them from due process and allows them to interfere with investigations.”

Additionally, President Ruto expressed frustration with the delay in passing the Conflict of Interest Bill, urging MPs to act quickly. He underscored that the bill is crucial in the ongoing fight against corruption.

“It is unacceptable for Parliament to block this vital piece of legislation. I urge MPs to stop dragging their feet unless, of course, there is a conflict of interest in passing the Conflict of Interest Bill,” President Ruto stressed.

The President also directed the National Treasury to implement the long-awaited e-procurement system by the end of the first quarter of 2025. He lamented that the Treasury has delayed the implementation of the system for nearly a decade.

“I direct the National Treasury to roll out the e-procurement system by the end of Q1 2025, and from then on, only procurements conducted through this system will be approved,” he concluded.

