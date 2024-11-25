Connect with us

Ruto urges Universities to devise innovative ways of raising funds

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25 – President William Ruto has challenged universities to devise innovative ways of raising funds for training, research and development.

The President urged university leadership to think “outside the box” and build partnerships with the private sector to unlock opportunities in the education sector.

Additionally, he said universities must also consider monetising their assets, including research.

“Through Public-Private Partnerships, we can unlock the tremendous potential that exists in the assets we have in our universities,” he said.

The President made the remarks during the launch of the University of Nairobi’s Silicon Savannah Innovation Park at State House, Nairobi.

The innovation park is a €35 million (KSh4.7 billion) investment by the Government of France.

“I take this opportunity to appreciate the generous support of our partners, especially the Government of France, whose investment has made this historic moment possible,” he said.

President Ruto pointed out that the innovation park positions Kenya as a global hub for technology and innovation, adding that Kenya is keen to actively participate in the 5th Industrial Revolution.

“The Silicon Savannah Innovation Park is more than an infrastructure project; it is an investment in our people, our future, and our global standing,” he said.

He noted that this transformative initiative aligns with the government’s digital jobs agenda, aiming to combat unemployment and drive inclusive economic growth by equipping youth with the skills and tools to thrive in emerging industries.

“The park also serves as a model for transforming our natural and human potential into tangible prosperity, channelling youthful energy into enterprise and turning dreams into lived experiences,” he said.

President Ruto emphasised that the park’s focus on critical fields such as green technologies, artificial intelligence and climate resilience underscores Kenya’s commitment to contributing boldly to global efforts addressing the most urgent challenges of our time.

The President appealed to the youth to seize the opportunities offered by the Silicon Savannah Innovation Park to shape the future of Kenya’s digital economy.

“I also have a message to the youth of Kenya: Your government is shaping the future, working for you and delivering opportunities for you to learn, work, create and innovate a path to the future for yourselves and for Kenya,” he said.

He also highlighted the government’s intentional approach to job creation, citing the establishment of ICT hubs in every ward, the affordable housing programme and the export of labour.

“We have made a conscious decision to create infrastructure to support ICT hubs and ensure youth participation in digital jobs,” he added.

Leaders present at the event were Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, French Minister of State for Francophonie and International Partnerships Thani Mohamed Soilihi, and University of Nairobi Chancellor Patrick Verkooijen.

Mr Ogamba said the park will consolidate the university’s position as a leading incubator and home of entrepreneurship.

“It will provide students with early-stage exposure to entrepreneurial skills by offering a single location for setting up businesses, working and creating networks and linkages among innovators, investors and technical partners,” he said.

Professor Verkooijen said the park will support many students in developing home-grown digital AI solutions and creating jobs.

“This innovation park will be a transmission belt for tech start ups to populate the Konza Technopolis,” he said.

He added that the park was made possible thanks to the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

Mr Soilihi stated that France is honoured to contribute to the development of higher education and engineering sciences in Kenya and the region.

“The aim is to train the next generation of engineers and scientists to drive Kenya’s development agenda in the country and beyond,” he said.

