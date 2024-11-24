Connect with us

President William Ruto/FILE/PCS

CHURCH & POLITICS

Ruto urges an end to unnecessary confrontations amid a feud with the church

Speaking in Kericho on Sunday, Ruto urged political, religious, and business leaders to avoid divisive rhetoric and actions that could lead to discord or violence.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24 — President William Ruto has called on national leaders to unite, emphasizing that unnecessary confrontations and rivalries are counterproductive, as Kenya is one nation that must remain cohesive.

Speaking in Kericho on Sunday, Ruto urged political, religious, and business leaders to avoid divisive rhetoric and actions that could lead to discord or violence.

“Unhealthy and negative competition has no value and won’t help. Let us work together. It is our duty and responsibility to unite Kenyans since we have a common destination and goal — unifying this country,” Ruto said.

The President criticized early political maneuvering, stating that discussions about the 2027 elections are premature and detract from the urgent need for elected leaders to focus on delivering on their promises.

His comments come amid growing public criticism from church leaders, who have questioned his administration’s governance, highlighting areas where they believe the government has fallen short.

Church criticism

The clergy, once accused of blindly supporting the administration, have recently become more vocal in their critique.

Church leaders have expressed disapproval of Ruto’s tax policies, arguing that they are exacerbating economic hardships for citizens.

They have also raised concerns about the confusion surrounding the transition from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

Additionally, the clergy have faulted security agencies for their handling of abductions, femicides, and extrajudicial killings that have recently plagued the country.

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) recently issued a scathing critique of Ruto’s administration, labeling it “greedy” and “selfish” while condemning a culture of lies, corruption, unfulfilled promises, and misplaced priorities.

The Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) backed the Catholic Church’s stance, with Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit praising the bishops for expressing the realities faced by Kenyans.

He rebuked Ruto’s administration for dismissing the bishops’ concerns, calling the government’s reaction “dishonest.”

On Monday, November 18, the Catholic Archdiocese of Nairobi announced it had rejected donations from President Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Archbishop Philip Anyolo stated in a letter that the church would refund the Sh600,000 Ruto gave to the Soweto Catholic Church Choir and Parish Missionary Council, as well as Sh200,000 from Sakaja.

