President William Ruto with other leaders at the Maa Cultural Festival near the Samburu National Reserve on November 8, 2024. /PCS.

Top stories

Ruto Unveils Major Livestock Vaccination Drive, Announces Key Initiatives in Samburu

Published

Published

SAMBURU, Kenya Nov 9 – President William Ruto has announced that the government will launch a national livestock vaccination program in January to protect against various diseases. This initiative will target 22 million cattle and 50 million goats and sheep, aimed at bolstering livestock health and securing access to international markets for Kenyan livestock products.

Speaking at the Maa Cultural Festival near the Samburu National Reserve, Ruto explained that the program is part of a broader plan to revitalize the livestock sector. The government has allocated KSh1 billion to restock livestock lost to drought in northern Kenya. Additionally, it will purchase 55,000 goats and sheep to distribute to affected farmers to support recovery.

Highlighting the importance of sustainable economic initiatives, the President announced the completion of leather industrial parks in Kenanie and Narok, aiming to save KSh10 billion by minimizing leather waste. On environmental efforts, he outlined plans to enhance conservation in arid regions by providing drought-resistant seedlings for tree planting, which will help combat climate change and reduce livestock losses.

Ruto also spoke on carbon trading, announcing that 40% of carbon market proceeds would be directed to community projects, supporting local economic growth.

Turning to health care, Ruto reaffirmed his commitment to Universal Health Coverage, noting the government’s ongoing transition from the National Hospital Insurance Fund to the Social Health Authority. He assured citizens that access to quality health care would soon be universally available, with the government covering costs for those unable to pay.

Additionally, Ruto announced the creation of a new sub-county, Ilchamus, to improve access to public services and urged the Maa community to ensure children attend school, emphasizing the transformative power of education. The government’s new higher education funding model aims to make education accessible for all students, regardless of their financial background.

On security, Ruto assured that operations would continue in the region to address issues such as cattle rustling, banditry, and other crimes comprehensively.

