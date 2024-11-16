Ruto, Uhuru reunite in Embu as Gachagua takes backseat at Bishop’s installation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 16 – President William Ruto on Saturday shared a platform with his once-estranged former Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, who was impeached in October 2024.

The event, marking the consecration and installation of Bishop Peter Kimani Ndung’u in Embu County, also brought together former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ruto—marking the first time they appeared together since Ruto’s inauguration.

Gachagua’s successor, Kithure Kindiki, was also present at the ceremony.

Notably, former President Uhuru sat close to President Ruto, while Gachagua was seated among the congregants, far from the main dais.

Former Deputy President Riagthi Gachagua accompanied by his allies.

The trio sharing a platform in Embu is notable, given their strained relationships.

President Ruto fell out with his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, after being sidelined ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Despite serving as Ruto’s deputy for a decade, Uhuru endorsed opposition leader Raila Odinga, who ultimately lost to Ruto.

Meanwhile, former Deputy President Gachagua remains at odds with President Ruto, after he accused him of being behind his removal from office.

Gachagua also fell out with former President Uhuru during the hotly contested 2022 elections, despite their long-standing alliance.

While Gachagua has since softened his stance and apologized, Uhuru has yet to respond or acknowledge the gesture.

