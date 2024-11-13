Connect with us

Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi with African Development Bank President Akiwumi Adesina at the COP29 Climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan on November 13, 2024.

Sustainability Watch

Ruto Says Africa’s Resources Position it to Lead Global Climate Solutions

Published

BAKU, Azerbaijan Nov 13 – President William Ruto says Africa’s natural resources and biodiversity place it in a unique position to lead global climate solutions, highlighting the continent’s role beyond participation.

In a speech delivered at the COP29 global climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, the president said Africa’s role in the global climate agenda is not merely passive, but one of leadership.

“Africa is not just a participant in global climate talks; it is a leader that must create solutions based on its needs, challenges, and resources,” the Kenyan leader said.

He said Africa’s green wealth, from forests to biodiversity, is an integral part of the global climate equation, offering not only critical environmental services but also immense economic potential.

The discussions also focused on recalibrating economic measures to reflect the intrinsic value of Africa’s natural capital.

The Kenyan delegation that includes Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, alongside leaders from other African nations, called for more investment in Africa’s green sector and natural resources, ensuring that economic growth is in harmony with climate resilience.

Ruto’s speech, delivered alongside co-convener Congolese President Sassou Nguesso, also highlighted Africa’s growing leadership in the global climate dialogue.

With the participation of key figures like Akiwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, the meeting underscored Africa’s capacity to lead the way in climate solutions while advancing economic prosperity for its people.

Kenya’s Environment CS Duale Urges Global North to Meet Africa’s $1.3 Trillion Climate Finance Target at COP29

