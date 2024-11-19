Ruto promises performance-driven culture in govt to honour public trust

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – President William Ruto has committed to fostering a performance-driven culture in his government to ensure effective delivery of his administration’s agenda.

Speaking during the signing of performance contracts for Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries for the 2024/25 financial year at State House on Tuesday, Ruto assured that the public sector would deliver on its mandate to promote inclusive economic growth for the nation.

Ruto said his government will uphold good governance, democracy, and justice for all Kenyans.

He urged his Cabinet to take full responsibility in serving the people within respective ministeries and departments.

“In electing their government, the people express specific expectations and entrust us to deliver fully and in good time,” he noted.

“I am committed to honoring that trust fully, and to do so, I rely on you to equally do your part as set out in your terms of appointment and as demanded by the Constitution,” Ruto promised.

No excuses

The President noted that the performance contracts signed by his Cabinet Secretaries would serve as benchmarks to assess his government’s performance and success.

“As we sign this performance contract, let us reflect on our commitments and the weight of our responsibilities. I expect each Cabinet Secretary to take personal responsibility for what they sign. There is no room for excuses, delays, or failure,” he warned.

Ruto stated that at the end of the financial year, each Cabinet Secretary would receive a performance report card reflecting their ministry’s achievements.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He revealed that these performance scorecards would include recognition, rewards, and sanctions which he vowed to apply without exception.

“In entering the public service, we are in a binding contract with the people of Kenya to perform the duties entrusted to us and manage resources under our stewardship to a specific minimum standard set by the law and the Constitution,” he stated.

Ruto promised to reward excellence, integrity, and efficiency while institution immediate remedial action for failure, negligence, and misconduct.

“Accountability must cascade through all levels of ministries, departments, and agencies to individual officers,” he sated.

“At the end of the financial year, each Cabinet Secretary will receive a performance report card reflecting their ministry’s achievements,” Ruto told members of his administration.

The Head of State warned that the perfomamnce contracting exercise in not “a meaningless ritual”.

About The Author