Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto with his new Deputy Prof. Kithure Kindiki who took oath office on November 1, 2024 at KICC, Nairobi.

Top stories

Ruto Pledges Inclusive Development as Kindiki Takes Over as Deputy President

The President challenged leaders across the country to uphold impartiality, emphasizing, “None of us, regardless of the office we hold, is greater than our Constitution.”

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 1- President William Ruto has pledged that his government will not leave any region behind in its development agenda, despite their voting patterns in the last election.

Speaking on Friday during the swearing-in of his new Deputy, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, Ruto reminded leaders of their oaths of office, urging them to serve all Kenyans equally, regardless of their voting preferences in the last general election.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He called upon all government institutions to serve the people of Kenya without bias, fear, or favour.

“We’re not here to serve ourselves, our families, our communities, our regions, or our villages. We are here to serve the Republic of Kenya and the people of Kenya,” Ruto stated.

The President challenged leaders across the country to uphold impartiality, emphasizing, “None of us, regardless of the office we hold, is greater than our Constitution.”

He advised Deputy Kindiki to approach his duties with fairness and integrity, ensuring that Kenyans understand they are one nation, one country, and one people.

Ruto also urged Kindiki to help deliver on the Kenya Kwanza manifesto, saying that he had often felt like a “lone voice” defending government projects at the top, alluding to actions of his former deputy Rigathi Gachagua who was impeached on October 17.

Gachagua’s impeachment followed a fallout with the President and was fueled by allegations of misconduct and a lack of cooperation within the administration.

“I have almost become a lonely voice in the executive—please help me,” Ruto appealed to Kindiki. “I am confident that you will bring what I have missed over the past two years.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The President emphasized that failure is not an option in implementing his administration’s agenda, underscoring the need for unity and collaboration among leaders in service to the nation.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

PICTURE STORY: Kithure Kindiki Sworn in as Deputy President at KICC

Hundreds of Kenyans gathered at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) for the swearing-in ceremony attended by President William Ruto and other dignitaries including...

14 mins ago

Top stories

PICTURE STORY: Hundreds gather at KICC for inauguration of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki

He succeeds Rigathi Gachagua, who was impeached.

59 mins ago

Top stories

Kindiki sworn in as Deputy President, replacing Gachagua who was impeached

Gachagua's impeachment marked a historic first under the 2010 Constitution, as he became the only Deputy President to be removed from office through this...

2 hours ago

Kenya

LIVE: Swearing-in of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki in Nairobi.

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

2 hours ago

Top stories

All set for Kindiki swearing in as new Deputy President

Kindiki’s swearing-in was delayed for more than a week due to court cases challenging his nomination process as well as Gachagua’s impeachment, but a...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Kenya Declares Friday Public Holiday for Swearing in of new Deputy President

Professor Kithure Kindiki, the current Interior Cabinet Secretary, will take oath as Deputy President following nomination by President William Ruto last week.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Blow to Gachagua as court clears Kindiki’s swearing in as new Deputy President

Rigathi Gachagua was impeached as Deputy President on October 17, 2024.

21 hours ago

Top stories

Govt Unveils Plans for Smooth Grade Nine Transition and Boosts School Meal Programs

President Ruto also urged Members of Parliament to fund the construction of an additional 6,000 classrooms through the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NGCDF)...

3 days ago