Ruto Pledges Inclusive Development as Kindiki Takes Over as Deputy President

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 1- President William Ruto has pledged that his government will not leave any region behind in its development agenda, despite their voting patterns in the last election.

Speaking on Friday during the swearing-in of his new Deputy, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, Ruto reminded leaders of their oaths of office, urging them to serve all Kenyans equally, regardless of their voting preferences in the last general election.

He called upon all government institutions to serve the people of Kenya without bias, fear, or favour.

“We’re not here to serve ourselves, our families, our communities, our regions, or our villages. We are here to serve the Republic of Kenya and the people of Kenya,” Ruto stated.

The President challenged leaders across the country to uphold impartiality, emphasizing, “None of us, regardless of the office we hold, is greater than our Constitution.”

He advised Deputy Kindiki to approach his duties with fairness and integrity, ensuring that Kenyans understand they are one nation, one country, and one people.

Ruto also urged Kindiki to help deliver on the Kenya Kwanza manifesto, saying that he had often felt like a “lone voice” defending government projects at the top, alluding to actions of his former deputy Rigathi Gachagua who was impeached on October 17.

Gachagua’s impeachment followed a fallout with the President and was fueled by allegations of misconduct and a lack of cooperation within the administration.

“I have almost become a lonely voice in the executive—please help me,” Ruto appealed to Kindiki. “I am confident that you will bring what I have missed over the past two years.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The President emphasized that failure is not an option in implementing his administration’s agenda, underscoring the need for unity and collaboration among leaders in service to the nation.

About The Author