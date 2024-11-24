Connect with us

The Head of State attributed previous delays to challenges in acquiring adequate land for the project

Ruto orders procurement to revive stalled Kerenga Airport project

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24 — President William Ruto has announced the revival of the long-stalled Kerenga Airport project in Kericho County after successfully securing sufficient land for its completion.

Speaking during a church service in Kipsitei, Kericho, the Head of State attributed previous delays to challenges in acquiring adequate land for the project.

He expressed gratitude to the residents of Ekitera for agreeing to provide the necessary land, which now paves the way for the airport’s development.

“As a government, we had agreed to construct the airport here in Kericho. However, we didn’t have enough land,” Ruto said.

“I am pleased to announce that the people of Ekitera have agreed to give us land for the completion of the airport.”

The President directed the Ministry of Transport to initiate the procurement process to resume work on the airport, which is expected to significantly impact Kericho’s trade and agricultural sectors.

Known as a major tea-growing region, Kericho is poised to benefit from the improved connectivity and market access that the airport will provide.

The Kerenga Airstrip, previously rehabilitated by the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF), has remained in a state of neglect.

Its dilapidated 1.2-kilometer runway is slated for extension to 2 kilometers as part of the revitalization efforts.

Ruto emphasized the importance of the airport in boosting regional trade and unlocking Kericho’s economic potential, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to infrastructure development in key agricultural areas.

