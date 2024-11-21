Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Gautam Adani.

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto orders cancellation of Adani deals following US charges

The President stated that in the face of undisputed evidence or credible information on corruption, he will not hesitate to take decisive action.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21-President William Ruto has directed the cancellation of the infrastructure and energy deals with Indian billionaire Gautam Adani following criminal charges in the US.

In his State of the Nation address in Parliament, Ruto said the Public Private Partnership (PPP) for the expansion of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO) are now cancelled due to the latest information.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Adani was indicted by the US Department of Justice, alongside his nephew Sagar Adani, for orchestrating a bribery scheme involving more than $250 million in payments to Indian government officials to secure solar energy contracts.

“I now direct in furtherance of the principles enshrined in article 10 of the Constitution on transparent accountability and based on new information provided by investigative agencies and partner nations that the procuring agencies within the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Energy Petroleum to immediately cancel the ongoing procurement process for the JKIA expansion,” he said.

The President urged the relevant ministries and agencies to find alternative firms that can undertake the JKIA expansion and the KETRACO transmission deal terming them as important projects which require foreign investors.

“They should begin the process of onboarding alternative partners because these are important projects. We value the contribution of all whether it comes in the form of support, criticism or protest. The most important component of leadership is listening and learning,” President Ruto noted.

The president made the announcement hours after Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi said the ideas with Adani will proceed, citing due diligence done before the signing.

Appearing before the Parliamentary Energy Committee over the controversial Ketraco-Adani deal, CS Wandayi noted that the government conducted two phases of due diligence exercise on Adani including a documentary review process where the company demonstrated technical, legal and financial capacity for the construction of electricity transmission lines and substations.

The US Department of Justice said the fraudulent scheme targeted US investors, enabling Adani Green Energy Ltd. to raise $175 million under false pretences. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also filed parallel charges against Adani executives and Cyril Cabanes of Azure Power Global.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This isn’t the first controversy for Adani. In January 2023, US-based Hindenburg Research accused Adani of “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud.” The report led to an $80 billion decline in Adani’s net worth, though his fortune currently stands at $85.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Adani, often seen as an ally of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has denied all allegations, calling the Hindenburg report “nothing but a lie.”

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto Defends Taifa Care Health Reform, to Prioritize the Poor and Vulnerable

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – President William Ruto has defended his health reform plan under Taifa Care citing the need to cater to the...

27 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

RUTO: All Questions raised by Kenyans must be addressed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – President William Ruto has stated that all issues raised by Kenyans on the State of the Nation deserve meaningful...

33 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto: Inflation dropped to 2.7 percent, lowest in the last 17 years

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21 – President William Ruto has boasted of his administration’s economic turnaround in the last two years following the drop of...

55 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Stable Shilling has restored confidence on Kenya’s financial markets: Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 — President William Ruto has hailed the efforts of his broad-based government in stabilizing the Kenyan shilling, attributing the recent...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

US issues travel advisory for Haiti amid rising gang violence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – The United States of America has issued a travel advisory, warning its citizens against traveling to Haiti due to...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Russia, China block US push to turn Kenyan-led Force in Haiti into a UN Mission

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – A United States-led effort to transition the Kenya-led multinational force in Haiti into a United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KETRACO-Adani project to continue despite US fraud charges

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 23 – Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has revealed that Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited(KETRACO) deal with Adani Energies...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KEWOPA wants femicide declared a national disaster

KISII, Kenya, Nov 21 – Kenya Women Parliamentarians Association(KEWOPA) has asked the president to declare femicide a national disaster following the recent killings of...

6 hours ago