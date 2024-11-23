Ruto names former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo Sugar Board Chairperson

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 23 — President William Ruto has appointed former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo as the Chairperson of the Kenya Sugar Board of Directors.

Gumbo, who unsuccessfully contested the Siaya County gubernatorial seat in the 2022 General Elections, will serve a three-year term beginning November 22, 2024.

Ruto conveyed Gumbo’s appoitment through Gazette Notice No. 15335 issued on Friday.

“IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred by section 6 (1) (a) of the Sugar Act, 2024, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint NICHOLAS GUMBO (ENG.) to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Sugar Board, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 22nd November, 2024,” read the gazette notice.

President Ruto had appointed Gumbo as one of the 50 Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS), but the courts later declared these positions unconstitutional.

The Kenya Sugar Board (KSB) is the regulatory body of the sugar industry, established on April 1, 2002, under the Sugar Act 2001, succeeding the defunct Kenya Sugar Authority.

The mandate of the Board, as stipulated in Sections 4 (1) and 4 (2) of the Sugar Act 2001, includes regulating, developing, and promoting the sugar industry and coordinating the activities of individuals and organizations within the sector.

Additionally, the Board seeks to facilitate equitable access to the benefits and resources of the industry by all interested parties.

