Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The MCA, who passed away after a short illness, was remembered as friendly, witty, and full of potential, qualities that contributed significantly to the growth of the UDA Party/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto, Kindiki mourn nominated Murang’a MCA who succubed to lung failure

Wainaina died while receiving treatment for a severe pulmonary disease that led to lung failure.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – President William Ruto has eulogized Murang’a Nominated MCA Mark Wainaina, describing him as a hardworking and promising leader.

The MCA, who passed away after a short illness, was remembered as friendly, witty, and full of potential, qualities that contributed significantly to the growth of the UDA Party.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Mark Wainaina, the nominated Member of the County Assembly of Murang’a, was friendly, witty, and possessed immense potential that inspired the growth of the UDA Party. Our thoughts are with his family and all those who knew him during this sad time,” said Ruto.

Wainaina died while receiving treatment for a severe pulmonary disease that led to lung failure.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki also mourned Wainaina, honoring him as a resourceful, hardworking, and politically astute young leader with great potential.

“Before his nomination, Hon. Mark served in the UDA Party’s ICT and Elections department, playing a key role in the success of the 2022 Party nominations,” Kindiki said.

Murang’a County Speaker Johnson Mukuha mourned the late MCA as a dedicated and wise leader whose contributions strengthened the county assembly.

This comes a day after Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata shared a heartfelt plea, asking the public to support fundraising efforts for Wainaina’s medical expenses.

The County Assembly had planned a fundraising event to help finance the MCA’s treatment.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The Murang’a County Assembly Members Caucus invites you to a fundraising dinner in aid of one of our members, Hon. Mark G. Wainaina, who has been diagnosed with a severe pulmonary disease that has led to lung failure,” shared Kang’ata.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Ruto appoints Sammy Chepkwony as SRC Chair

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 12 – The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) is set for new leadership with the appointment of Sammy Chepkwony, a human...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PICTURES: Deputy President Kithure Kindiki chairs first Cabinet Meeting

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has chaired his first Cabinet Committee meeting on Governance, Social Sector, and Public Administration at...

1 day ago

Kenya

Ahmed Issack Hassan named new Chair of IPOA

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 12 – President William Ruto has nominated Ahmed Issack Hassan as the new Chairperson of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA)....

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

State House seeks consultants to aid delivery of BETA blueprint

The notice indicates that the duration of the assignment will be on an "as and when required" basis.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA declares Gachagua unsuitable for office, names Kindiki DPL

UDA's NEC has named DP Kithure Kindiki Deputy Party Leader citing Rigathi Gachagua's unsuitability on account of his impeachment.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PHOTOS: President Ruto joins Maa bloc for Maasai Cultural Festival in Samburu

The festival is organized by the County Governments of Narok, Kajiado, and Samburu through the Maa Economic Bloc, under the leadership of Patrick Keturet...

5 days ago

DIPLOMACY

Kindiki flies Skyward-operated Fokker 70 to Gaborone

Registered in Kenya as 5Y-SKX, the 29-year-old jet yet to be branded with Skyward livery was previously operated by Tus Airways in Cyprus and...

5 days ago

Kenya

Kindiki confident next Interior CS will tackle rising abductions, femicide cases

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 7 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has expressed confidence that his successor as Cabinet Secretary for the Interior will address emerging...

6 days ago