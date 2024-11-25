Ruto Holds Talks on Defence Cooperation, Regional Security with US AFRICOM Commander Langley

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25 — President William Ruto on Monday hosted General Michael Langley, the Commander of the United States Africa Command (US AFRICOM), at State House, Nairobi, to discuss defence cooperation and regional security.

President Ruto praised the “excellent” peace and security partnership between Kenya and the United States, emphasizing its mutual benefits to both nations and the broader Eastern Africa region.

“These close ties have paid dividends in the fight against terrorism and other trans-national crimes in the region,” Ruto stated.

Earlier in the day, General Langley met Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya at the Defence Headquarters.

He was accompanied by Marc Dillard, the U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires and acting U.S. Ambassador to Kenya.

“Our discussions centred around our Defence cooperation engagements, Regional security and the smooth transition of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) to African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM),” Tuya said.

The Defence CS further highlighted their deliberations on Kenya-U.S. strategic engagements under the frameworks of the annual Bilateral Strategic Dialogue (BSD) and the biennial Bilateral Defence Forum (BDF).

About The Author