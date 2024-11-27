Connect with us

President William Ruto/FILE/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto directs Kenya Innovation Agency to be domiciled in the office of the President

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27 – President William Ruto has directed that the Kenya Innovation Agency be domiciled in the office of the President citing the need for commercializing opportunities from the sector and having it at a central place.

Speaking during the opening of the Kenya Kenya Innovation Week 2024 in Nairobi, the head of stated proposed a Sh500mn budgetary allocation to the agency.

He further mooted a Sh1bn start-up fund to be alocaterd to it as he expressed his government’s commitment to support it.

