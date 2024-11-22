Ruto defends spotlight on protests citing need to intercept thugs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 22 – President William Ruto has emphasized the need to address criminal individuals and activities during democratic events such as demonstrations, stating that such infiltration undermines public safety and fuels criminality.

During his State of the Nation Address on Thursday, the President highlighted that criminals and subversive elements who infiltrate and hijack peaceful protests pose a significant threat to both legitimate protesters and the general public.

“The tension here is stark: We have a democracy we are proud of, must defend, and should deepen by all means. At the same time, we have citizens whose lives and rights we must protect, and a nation whose security, stability, and prosperity we must safeguard,” Ruto said on the floor of the National Assembly.

The President stressed that both state agencies and citizens share the responsibility of ensuring the law is upheld while safeguarding national interests.

“The task at hand becomes more complex if citizens and state agencies blur the line between lawful and criminal actions, between just and unjust conduct, thereby making it difficult to distinguish between protesters, security officers, and bandits or gangsters,” Ruto stated.

He warned that failing to differentiate lawful actions from criminal activities could inadvertently encourage crime.

“It is only by following the law that we can achieve our aims and assign accountability appropriately. Robbers and looters must not escape accountability by falsely claiming they were participating in protests,” he noted.

Report extrajudicial actions

President Ruto unequivocally condemned illegal arrests, extrajudicial actions, and threats to life, describing them as severe violations of citizens’ rights and liberties. He emphasized that such actions are unacceptable and must be addressed urgently.

“I must make it very clear: there is no justification for or excusing illegal arrests. Such actions pose serious threats to life and liberty. I condemn any excessive or extrajudicial actions that endanger lives, including disappearances and threats to life,” Ruto said.

He called on Kenyans to report such cases to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to ensure justice is served and perpetrators are held accountable.

Ruto acknowledged reports of disappearances, particularly during recent youth-led anti-government protests, noting that some cases had been resolved.

“A number of these cases have been resolved, while others have been uncovered as fake news, which undermines efforts to address genuine instances of missing persons. Many alleged disappearances have also turned out to be lawful arrests by police, with the suspects subsequently arraigned in court,” he explained.

Human rights organizations have raised concerns about a rise in illegal arrests and disappearances allegedly linked to police officers. The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) reported 1,376 arbitrary arrests and 610 injuries between June and November 2024.

