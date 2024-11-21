Ruto Condemns Illegal Arrests, Urges Kenyans to Report Extrajudicial Actions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 23 – President William Ruto has unequivocally condemned illegal arrests, extrajudicial actions, and threats to life, calling them serious threats to the life and liberty of citizens.

In his State of the Nation Address, Ruto emphasized that such acts are unacceptable and must be addressed with urgency.

“I must make it very clear that there is no attempt to justify or excuse illegal arrests: such would be serious threats to the life and liberty of citizens. I condemn any excessive or extrajudicial action which puts the life and liberty of any person at risk, including disappearances and threats to life,” Ruto said.

He urged Kenyans to report such cases to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to ensure justice is served and perpetrators are held accountable.

Ruto acknowledged reports of disappearances, particularly during recent anti-government protests led by youths, adding that some of these cases had been resolved.

“A number of these cases have been resolved, while others have been uncovered as fake news, undermining efforts to find genuine cases of missing persons. A good number of alleged disappearances have also turned out to be arrests made by police officers, and in such cases, the suspects have been duly arraigned in court,” he explained.

Rising Concerns Over Illegal Arrests

Human rights groups have raised alarm over an increase in illegal arrests and disappearances allegedly linked to police officers. The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) reported 1,376 arbitrary arrests and 610 injuries between June and November 2024.

KNCHR Vice Chairperson Raymond Nyeris highlighted that 26 people remain missing after 74 cases of enforced disappearances were reported in the same period. Most injuries were reportedly inflicted by security officers on protesters, while 25 injuries were caused by protesters to security personnel.

Nyeris also expressed concern over police abductions and killings, warning that such actions risk dragging Kenya back to its dark past.

“In the wake of the anti-Finance Bill demonstrations, personal information such as names, contacts, and locations of individuals—including details of family members—was displayed without their consent,” Nyeris said.

The rising reports of arbitrary actions by law enforcement have drawn calls for greater accountability and adherence to human rights standards.

