(VIDEO) Ruto and Raila hold meeting with African Heads of Mission accredited to Addis Ababa

First Ladies endorse fossil fuels non-proliferation treaty, champion for renewable energy transition
KISII, Kenya, Nov 7 – The County First Ladies Association (CFA) has endorsed the Fossil Fuels Non-proliferation treaty in supporting an urgent need for...
NAKURU, Kenya, Nov 7 – A Kampala-bound bus operated by Simba Coach Company caught fire and burst into flames at Morendat, between Naivasha and...
In recent months, the country had reported a worrying surge in abductions, with many linking the rise to the aftermath of widespread protests led...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 7 – Parties involved in South Sudan’s peace process have agreed to resume mediation in Nairobi to address outstanding issues. The...
Kenya’s Communications Authority Under Fire Over Lack of Consumer Protections for Data Expiries, Internet Disruptions
NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 7 – The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) is in the spotlight over insufficient measures to protect consumers from data bundle...
NAIROBI,Kenya,Nov 6—Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has condoled with the family of a deceased police officer who was attached to the Harambee House Annex office....
University Fund Chief Executive Officer George Monari dismissed assertions on free education for varsity students saying its not economically viable at the moment.