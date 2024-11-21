Connect with us

The survey conducted between June 18 and 25 revealed that borrowing was higher in the rural areas at 45 per cent compared to urban areas whose residents accounted for 42 per cent/CFM-FILE.

NATIONAL NEWS

RUTO: All Questions raised by Kenyans must be addressed

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – President William Ruto has stated that all issues raised by Kenyans on the State of the Nation deserve meaningful engagement and thoughtful response including Education and Health.

In his state of the nation Address before Parliament this afternoon  Ruto admitted that his government has learnt the hard way the importance of listening to the will of the people.

He emphasized that in order to prevent misunderstandings about the government’s agenda, all concerns expressed by Kenyans about the leadership of his administration must be fully addressed.

President Ruto’s state of the Nation address comes at a time when Kenyans continue to express their voice on  significant government decisions impacting various sectors. 

