Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a video address to the nation following a shooting attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue, at an unidentified location, March 23, 2024, in this still image taken from video. [Photo/Agencies]

Top stories

Russia expels German reporters over Russian media office closure

Published

MOSCOW, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) — Russia has ordered journalists of the German media ARD to leave the country in response to German authorities’ closure of Russian broadcaster Channel One’s office, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

“In response to the unfriendly actions of German authorities, which were taken against Russian correspondents … as a mirror measure, it is prescribed to German correspondents to hand over their accreditation certificates and leave the territory of the Russian Federation,” Zakharova said at a media briefing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

She added that Russia will be ready to issue accreditation to new ARD employees after Germany creates conditions for the work of Russian journalists and resumes activities of Channel One’s office.

Earlier in the day, Russian media reported German authorities were closing Channel One’s office in Berlin, requiring a correspondent and a cameraman of the broadcaster to leave Germany in early December.

The broadcaster provided a document by the German authorities, which reportedly stated that “the activities of Channel One represent a significant immediate threat to public order and security in Germany and the EU as they pose a threat to the process of the formation of the public opinion and decision-making in the member states.” 

About The Author

XINHUA

Xinhua News Agency, founded on November 7, 1931, is China’s national news agency as well as a global news and information network. Xinhua has set up a global news and information gathering network, with headquarters in Beijing, 33 domestic bureaus in provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities plus the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao, as well as 140 bureaus in the rest of the world. Xinhua is yet to set up a bureau in Taiwan, where it has posted resident correspondents. Xinhua provides its worldwide subscribers with news and financial information products in the forms of text, photo, graphics, audio, video, and mobile phone text messages 24 hours a day in eight languages: Chinese, English, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese and Japanese.

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Russia and US battle for advantage in Ukraine war ahead of Trump’s return

Nov 21 – In a matter of days US President Joe Biden’s administration and Russia have made separate – but significant – moves aimed...

November 21, 2024

World

Russia Fines Google $20,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000—More Than the Entire World’s GDP—Over YouTube Restrictions

For context, the International Monetary Fund estimates the global GDP at approximately $110 trillion, while Google's parent company, Alphabet, has a market valuation of...

November 3, 2024

World

What the US election outcome means for Ukraine, Gaza and world conflict

We live in a world where the value of US global influence is under question. Regional powers are going their own way, autocratic regimes...

October 30, 2024

World

PM Modi receives a rousing welcome from Indian diaspora in Russia

Indian students in Kazan, members of the ISCKON, were amongst others who warmly welcomed PM Modi earlier in the day during his arrival at...

October 23, 2024

World

Putin warns West against direct involvement in Ukraine conflict

MOSCOW, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) — Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Thursday that by providing Ukraine with long-range weapons, Western countries risk involving directly...

September 14, 2024

The Diplomatic Space

No new pledge on Ukraine missiles after Starmer-Biden talks

Sep 14 – UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer did not signal any decision on allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles to hit targets...

September 14, 2024

World

Putin draws new red line on long-range missiles

Sep 13 – Thursday morning’s Kommersant newspaper headline captured the drama. “Vladimir Putin draws his red line.” Click here to connect with us on...

September 13, 2024

Top stories

US demands end to enforced disappearances as world honours victims

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for an "immediate" halt to the practice and demanded the return of victims to their families in...

August 31, 2024