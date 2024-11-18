Connect with us

RSF officials addressing a press conference in Nairobi on November 18, 2024. /SHARON RESIAN.

RSF ready for talks with Sudanese Armed Forces to end conflict

Over 24,000 people have died, including women and children, since the conflict started.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan have expressed their willingness to negotiate with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) to reach a ceasefire and restore peace to the war-torn country.

Speaking in Nairobi on Monday, Omer Hamdan Ahmed, the head of the RSF delegation, emphasized that the RSF has no interest in continuing the war, which he believes only benefits the opposing forces. He reaffirmed the RSF’s commitment to supporting the formation of civilian governance and reforming the Sudanese military.

“Our goal has always been to defend Sudan’s sovereignty and its people. We thank neighboring countries for hosting Sudanese refugees as the conflict has displaced 15 million people. Currently, 30 million Sudanese are in need of humanitarian assistance,” Ahmed said.

He also highlighted that areas under RSF control had witnessed violence, with some civilians being targeted, which he condemned as unlawful. Furthermore, he reported that individuals had been arrested and sentenced for residing in RSF-controlled regions.

On the humanitarian front, Ahmed called for aid to reach those in RSF-controlled areas, which have been heavily impacted by infrastructure damage, including power outages and water contamination, leading to widespread health issues.

The war, which began on April 15, 2023, has led to devastating loss of life and widespread displacement. As of October 2023, the conflict has claimed over 24,850 lives, and displaced more than 14 million people, according to reports from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project and the International Organization for Migration.

