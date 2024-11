0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 29 – River Nyando in Kisumu County has once again burst its banks following heavy rainfall being witnessed in the region for the past one week.

Water is flowing in the market, as traders are counting losses.

Motorists are carefully approaching the ever-busy bridge along the Kisumu Nairobi highway.

Many families too are affected as the raging floods sweeps away everything on its sight.

No casualties have been reported so far.

