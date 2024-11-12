Renowned Judge Lee Muthoga Launches autobiography

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – Renowned and revered Kenyan Judge Lee Gacuiga Muthoga Tuesday released his autobiography titled “Audacity and Sacrifice: My Life and Career” to document his inspiring journey of close to 80 years, more than 30 of them as a legal professional that began when he was born under a ‘Mugumo’ tree in Nyeri central Kenya in 1945 towards the end of the Second World War.

A distinguished legal practitioner and judge of international repute, Judge Muthoga’s life’s journey mirrors that of a Mugumo (fig) tree – an evergreen tree that can grow as tall as 90 metres or 295ft that is also known for its longevity and considered sacred by the Agikuyu community.

“My autobiography is an attempt to tell the truth as I see it. It is a sincere recollection of some of the events I have experienced throughout my life. In the book, I have included two elements that are not commonly found in autobiographies. First, there is a section of testimonials featuring accounts from people I have interacted with in various ways and this is because my life has been shaped by these interactions. Secondly, I have included a pictorial section that captures moments that may not be fully expressed in words,” said Judge Muthoga during the book launch at a Nairobi hotel.

“Audacity and Sacrifice” delves into Judge Muthoga’s extraordinary journey as a family man, mentor, and advocate for justice, exploring themes of patriotism, pioneering advocacy, and the relentless pursuit of justice.

The book chronicles his experiences as a lawyer and a public servant, illustrating his commitment to uplifting marginalized communities and creating better opportunities for Kenyan lawyers. Through personal anecdotes and insights, Judge Muthoga shares the lessons he has learned along the way.

“The key lessons I’ve learnt in my career and in the process of writing this book are: define your vision, decide what you want to achieve, and then pursue it with determination. Have the courage to follow through on your goals, and be willing to make sacrifices along the way. You can achieve anything that your mind can conceive,” he added.

His book takes readers on an inspiring journey from his humble beginnings during Kenya’s emergency period declared by the British colonial government that was full of struggle, to his pursuit for education, a stellar legal career and significant contribution to the rise of the Black-Bar in Kenya, advocacy for children’s rights, Kenya’s return to multi-party politics and in his service to international justice systems.

Judge Muthoga’s demanding career life did not take him away from his family and community. In his book, he narrates his involvement in the lives of his immediate and extended family and in that of the less fortunate, especially children. The book also contains testimonials that attest to his commitment to mentor and tutor young legal professionals to achieve their full potential and make significant contribution in their areas of calling.

“His law firm has nurtured many lawyers over the years and has contributed to developing the country’s law. Amongst those who have passed through his mentorship, we have at least five judges serving in the superior courts, as well as senior advocates in both private practice and the corporate world,” says Justice John Mutungi of the Environment and Land Court.

The book serves as an inspiration to all people to be tenacious and to rise above the challenges that they face in their personal life and in the market place, to be principled, to pursue truth, justice, equality and the betterment of humanity irrespective of the consequences and without looking at what they will get in return. In his own words Judge Muthoga echoes his mother’s wisdom and says “Nothing of real value has ever been achieved without sacrifice,” which epitomizes his whole life.

P.L.O. Lumumba a renowned fellow lawyer and orator in his foreword in the autobiography quotes African writer Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart that says:

“When you see the mouth of a king, you cannot know that he once suckled his mother’s breasts.” The same can be said of Judge Lee Gacuiga Muthoga by those who know the version of him that we interact with today. In this book, Lee enables us to see the embryonic days of his life and the twists and turns…, to the stellar heights that he has attained through grit.”

His grit, courage and pursuit for fairness and justice is clearly seen from an early age when he would confront school administrations for unfairness including racism, and going for what he knew was his right to be admitted in his schools of choice both of which earned him several suspensions and expulsions. This would continue while he was a student at the University of East Africa’s Faculty of Law in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania and spill over into the Kenyatta and Moi administrations. These characters also saw him establish Muthoga & Company Advocates after only two years of graduating with a Bachelor of Laws degree.

In his book, Muthoga recounts his involvement and contributions to the Law Society of Kenya in various positions including as its chairman, to the Africa Bar Association, the International Bar Association and the Commonwealth Lawyers Association. His relationship with J.M. Kariuki and representation of the family in the Parliamentary Select Committee formed to investigate his murder, his role as lead counsel in the Judicial Commission of Inquiry investigating the conduct of the former Attorney General, Charles Njonjo, as a member of the KANU Review Committee, chairing the team that investigated the 2003 Busia air crash to championing children’s rights at the African Network for the Prevention and Protection Against Child Abuse and Neglect (ANPPCAN), and ‘Tumshangilie Mtoto wa Africa’ make interesting and inspiring reading.

The reader will be able to see how Muthoga’s work and contribution culminated to the highlight of his career with his election by the United Nations General Assembly as an ad litem Judge in the United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (UN-ICTR) in 2003 up to 2012 and his appointment to continue to serve in its succeeding tribunal, the United Nations International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (UN-MICT).

This compelling narrative invites readers to reflect on their own journeys and inspires them to pursue their aspirations with courage and dedication.

