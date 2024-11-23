Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

KFS further stated that the current exercise involves harvesting mature exotic plantation species, such as eucalyptus and cypress, in designated areas of the forest/KFS

NATIONAL NEWS

Removal of exotic trees from Karura Forest routine protocol: KFS

KFS assured the public and visitors that the activity is a routine plantation management process in line with the Karura Forest Participatory Forest Management Plan (PFMP).

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 23 — The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has dismissed claims that the ongoing removal of exotic trees in Karura Forest amounts to forest destruction.

KFS assured the public and visitors that the activity is a routine plantation management process in line with the Karura Forest Participatory Forest Management Plan (PFMP).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The PFMP, a legally binding document developed in collaboration with Friends of Karura Forest (FKF) under the Community Forest Association (CFA), aims to gradually transform Karura Forest into a purely indigenous forest.

“According to the PFMP, Karura Forest, being an urban recreational forest, will be reverted to a purely indigenous forest through the gradual removal of exotic plantation tree species that occupy some parts of the forest,” KFS explained.

KFS further stated that the current exercise involves harvesting mature exotic plantation species, such as eucalyptus and cypress, in designated areas of the forest.

Lifted moratorium

The process resumed following the lifting of the 2018 moratorium on logging in public forests, which had temporarily halted the program initiated over six years ago.

The agency emphasized the strick observance of all legal procedures governing plantation management, including conducting an inventory of selected plantations as outlined in the PFMP and awarding tenders for the removal of plantation materials through competitive bidding.

KFS will restore the harvested areas with indigenous vegetation to enhance Karura’s ecological balance and recreational appeal.

The restoration process involves cleaning up harvested sites, removing invasive species, and preparing the sites for replanting.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Other activities include planting indigenous trees, shrubs, and climbers suited to the ecological zone, as well as conducting aftercare, maintenance, and monitoring to ensure high survival rates of the new vegetation.

KFS assured stakeholders it has taken measures to minimize ecosystem disturbance during the removal and restoration processes.

The service reiterated its commitment to conserving Karura Forest.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto tasks Gen Kibochi to lead Mwai Kibaki Referral Hospital Board

Kibochi, 65, will serve a three-year term starting November 22, 2024.

3 mins ago

County News

DCI agents nab prime suspect linked to fatal shooting of 25-year-old in Eastleigh

The National Police Service (NPS) announced Saturday that Paul Othiambo Owuodho, alias Fazul Muhamed, 27, was apprehended during an intelligence-led operation in the Kiambiu...

43 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC nominates Deputy CEO Abdi Mohamud to take Twalib Mbarak’s place

EACC Chairperson David Oginde announced the nomination on Friday, stating that Mohamud emerged as the top candidate following a competitive recruitment process.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Phase 1 of National Jobs Recruitment Program Concludes in Lower Eastern Counties

KITUI, Kenya, Nov 22 – The first phase of the national jobs recruitment program has successfully concluded in the lower eastern counties of Machakos,...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto challenges National Defence University to invest in specialised training

The President urged the university to invest in specialised training that will help tackle emerging security threats

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Uganda says it involved Kenya in Kizza Besigye’s arrest

Baryomunsi questioned how the arrest and detention could have happened without the full knowledge and support of the Kenyan State.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court suspends CA, KRA notices on declaration of IMEI numbers

Katiba Institute warned that granting CA and KRA access to mobile service provider data could allow them to monitor individuals’ movements and communications on...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

US demands answers on Besigye’s reported abduction in Nairobi

The State Department's Bureau of African Affairs emphasized the need for transparent explanations about the situation that led to Besigye’s detention, stating that it...

1 day ago