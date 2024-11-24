Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President Ruto noted that the government will settle all health claims made under SHA in October within a week, an indication of the system's efficiency which he attributed to the Digital Health Act/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

Register on SHA to criticize Taifa Care objectively: Ruto

Ruto emphasized the importance of universal health coverage, urging Kenyans to prioritize registration to ensure access to quality healthcare.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24 — President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to register with the Social Health Authority (SHA) before criticizing its functionality.

Speaking in Kericho on Sunday, Ruto emphasized the importance of universal health coverage, urging Kenyans to prioritize registration to ensure access to quality healthcare.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Health is a right for every Kenyan,” Ruto said, acknowledging criticism to the SHA while reaffirming the government’s commitment to making it effective.

“Don’t wait until you are sick because we are all candidates for sickness. Now, you as a Kenyan haven’t registered for SHA, but you are complaining it is not working. How do you know it is not working if you haven’t registered in the first place?” Ruto asked.

“Before you complain about it, first register yourself and your family so that your complaints are valid.”

President Ruto noted that the government will settle all health claims made under SHA in October within a week, an indication of the system’s efficiency which he attributed to the Digital Health Act.

He explained that clearing pending claims would ensure medical facilities could provide quality healthcare, a key challenge in the SHA rollout in many counties.

Settling SHA claims

Ruto also announced that the government would release an additional Sh2.5 billion within the last week of November to pay debts owed to hospitals and service providers by the now-defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

He spoke even as the Ministry of Health intensified efforts to promote the new health plan by engaging places of worship to encourage registration.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni joined Christian congregations in Nairobi on Saturday, highlighting the benefits of the SHA and advocating for a preventive approach to health rather than a curative one.

“We need to come together as a country to address the health challenges we face. We are fully aware of the issues in the system. Sometimes uploading dependents is a problem, and occasionally people visit hospitals that are not contracted by SHA,” Muthoni said.

She acknowledged the “teething problems” with the SHA, noting that such challenges are expected and serve as valuable feedback to improve the system.

She emphasized that SHA offers greater benefits compared to the defunct NHIF.

As of November 20, a total of 14.8 million Kenyans had registered with the SHA, including 8 million new registrations.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Crowd shouts down Ruto, Kindiki messengers at Murang’a funeral

Governor Kang’ata opted not to read President William Ruto’s condolence message to the gathering, choosing instead to deliver it privately to the grieving family.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto names 5 CSs to EPA Council with EU

The EPA Council is tasked with overseeing and facilitating a strong partnership between Kenya and the EU to safeguard Kenya’s interests within the agreement.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Kesses MP Mishra named Kenya Biovax Institute Board Chair

Mishra, who lost his parliamentary seat to Julius Ruto, a former Uasin Gishu County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Finance, during the August 2022...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto tasks Gen Kibochi to lead Mwai Kibaki Referral Hospital Board

Kibochi, 65, will serve a three-year term starting November 22, 2024.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto names former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo Sugar Board Chairperson

Gumbo, who unsuccessfully contested the Siaya County gubernatorial seat in the 2022 General Elections, will serve a three-year term beginning November 22, 2024.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC nominates Deputy CEO Abdi Mohamud to take Twalib Mbarak’s place

EACC Chairperson David Oginde announced the nomination on Friday, stating that Mohamud emerged as the top candidate following a competitive recruitment process.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto challenges National Defence University to invest in specialised training

The President urged the university to invest in specialised training that will help tackle emerging security threats

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Atwoli-led COTU welcomes ‘timely’ intervention on Adani

COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli praised the move as a clear demonstration of the Kenya Kwanza government's commitment to rooting out questionable agreements and prosecuting...

2 days ago