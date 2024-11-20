Regional Experts Meet in Nairobi to Tackle Illicit Small Arms Proliferation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20—The Forum of Small Arms and Light Weapons Experts Meeting has kicked off in Nairobi, bringing together regional stakeholders to strategize on combatting the spread of illicit arms.

Organized by the Regional Centre on Small Arms (RECSA), the forum aims to address the persistent threat posed by small arms and light weapons, which undermine peace and security across the region.

Speaking at the opening, Principal Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Raymond Omollo, stressed the importance of collaboration to tackle the issue.

“Kenya believes that by strengthening collective efforts, we can make significant strides in reducing the availability of illicit arms and mitigating their devastating impact,” said PS Omollo.

While commending RECSA’s progress since its founding in 2005, Omollo acknowledged the evolving nature of the threat. “The threat keeps evolving, and we must remain resolute in eradicating it,” he said.

The Interior PS called for a comprehensive approach, combining preventive measures with robust enforcement. He emphasized the need to strengthen border controls, enhance legal frameworks, and improve stockpile management.

Omollo also advocated for comprehensive disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration (DDR) programs to help individuals transition to peaceful lives.

“As Chair of the Technical Advisory Committee, Kenya is committed to working with member states and partners to improve coordination, information sharing, and tackle the proliferation of small arms,” he affirmed.

The forum’s agenda includes reviewing and validating the draft action plan on Weapons and Ammunition Management, as well as the draft regional reporting tool for the Nairobi Protocol.

“These documents reflect the Secretariat’s efforts to provide a clear framework. I urge all participants to critically examine them to ensure they meet the operational realities of our work,” PS Omollo said.

He also called for increased support for the RECSA Secretariat to boost its capacity.

“This forum is an opportunity to craft strategies that will shape the future of RECSA and our efforts to manage small arms in the region,” he added.

Participants will review security reports, assess the implementation of previous resolutions, and evaluate the progress of the RECSA annual report.

PS Omollo reiterated Kenya’s commitment to RECSA’s goals, emphasizing the importance of collaboration. “We carry the hopes of millions in our countries. By making collaboration non-negotiable, we can continue to achieve remarkable results,” he concluded.

The forum was attended by key officials, including RECSA’s Executive Secretary Jean Pierre Betindji and SAIGP Jacinta Muthoni, Director of the Kenya National Focal Point on Small Arms and Light Weapons (KNFP).

