Prof. Kithure Kindiki took oath office as Deputy President on November 1, 2024 at KICC, Nairobi.

NATIONAL NEWS

Race Intensifies For Interior CS Post After Kindiki’s Elevation to Deputy President

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2—Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s departure from the powerful Interior docket leaves a significant void, as attention now shifts to who will inherit this critical ministry and build upon the foundations he laid.

President William Ruto must choose a successor adept at maintaining momentum in security, governance, and public trust.

Following a court ruling that cleared the way for Kindiki’s swearing-in as Deputy President, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi was named Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary.

Sources suggest Environment CS Aden Duale and Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa are considered for the position. However, Ichung’wa, while flattered by the speculation, has reaffirmed his commitment to Parliament, indicating he is not seeking a cabinet role.

Kindiki’s tenure is marked by significant milestones:

Silencing the Guns in the North

Under Kindiki’s leadership, Operation Maliza Uhalifu brought peace to the North Rift, which had been plagued by banditry.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki with security officials in Nyahururu where he vowed war on cattle rustlers on December 29, 2023 when he served as Interior Cabinet Secretary. /FILE.

The multi-agency task force successfully neutralized armed criminals, rescuing the region from violence that had claimed numerous lives over the years.

Tackling Corruption at Nyayo House

Kindiki cracked down on cartels within the immigration sector, declaring Nyayo House a “crime scene” and working closely with investigative agencies. His efforts reduced a passport backlog of 1.72 million by March 2024 and cut processing times significantly.

Combating Terrorism

He spearheaded robust anti-terrorism measures, improving intelligence and security operations in border counties like Mandera, Wajir, and Marsabit.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki chairs the Counter-Terrorism Financing Inter-Ministerial Committee meeting attended by his Cabinet Colleagues led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, then Treasury’s Prof Njuguna Ndung’u and others on May 6, 2024. Kindiki was serving as Interior Cabinet Secretary at the time. /X.

The establishment of 22 border posts bolstered quick response capabilities and reduced militant infiltration.

Modernizing Police Equipment

The government’s investment in advanced police gear, including APCs, drones, and mine-resistant vehicles, equipped officers for better performance in high-risk zones.

Addressing Police Brutality Concerns

Despite Kindiki’s achievements, his tenure faced criticism over police brutality and extrajudicial practices, particularly during protests.

DP Kithure Kindiki flags off armoured personnel carriers when he served as Interior Cabinet Secretary. /July 26, 2024.

More than 40 people were reported dead during clashes involving Generation Z demonstrators. Kindiki, however, maintained that the police acted within the law, emphasizing IPOA’s role in addressing any misconduct.

As the nation awaits Ruto’s decision, it’s evident that the next Interior Cabinet Secretary will need to navigate a multifaceted landscape of security, governance, and public confidence, building on the solid foundation laid by Kindiki.

