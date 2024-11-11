Qualified candidates from Qatar interviews to be notified through phone calls, not sms – CS Mutua

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 11- Labor and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has said notifications of qualified candidates from the Qatar interviews held at the Kenya International convention Center (KICC) will be notified by phone call and not SMS.

In a statement Mutua cautioned Kenyans who recently interviewed for Qatari state jobs against falling prey to conmen.

“Appointment letters will be available for collection only at KICC. Security agencies are actively pursuing the authors and publishers of the above and other similar misleading and false information intended to scam unsuspecting Kenyans,” said Mutua.

This comes weeks after thousands of Kenyans turned up for Qatar state job interviews at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) and Kabete National Polytechnic following an announcement by the Ministry of Labour.

The interviews, held in partnership with a Qatari employer, attracted hopeful applicants in both the hospitality and service industry, as well as the construction and technical sectors.

The interviews were divided across in the two sites where, KICC, hosted those in hospitality roles such as nurses, kitchen helpers, chefs, waitstaff, drivers, child attendants, and hotel maintenance technicians, while Kabete Polytechnic was designated for construction and technical roles.

“Only candidates registered for specific job roles will be allowed in. Please ensure you’re familiar with your job duties,” said Mutua.

The initiative is part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to expand job opportunities abroad for Kenyans.

Mutua assured that the recruitment process will follow fair employment practices, and that the Ministry had thoroughly vetted the Qatari partner to uphold these standards.

The recently signed Memorandum of Understanding between Kenya and Qatar aims to increase Kenyan workers from the current 67,000 workers to between 200, 000 and 300,000 workers.

