Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CS Mutua/MFA

NATIONAL NEWS

Qualified candidates from Qatar interviews to be notified through phone calls, not sms – CS Mutua

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 11- Labor and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has said notifications of qualified candidates from the Qatar interviews held at the Kenya International convention Center (KICC) will be notified by phone call and not SMS.

In a statement Mutua cautioned Kenyans who recently interviewed for Qatari state jobs against falling prey to conmen.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Appointment letters will be available for collection only at KICC. Security agencies are actively pursuing the authors and publishers of the above and other similar misleading and false information intended to scam unsuspecting Kenyans,” said Mutua.

This comes weeks after thousands of Kenyans turned up for Qatar state job interviews at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) and Kabete National Polytechnic following an announcement by the Ministry of Labour.

The interviews, held in partnership with a Qatari employer, attracted hopeful applicants in both the hospitality and service industry, as well as the construction and technical sectors.

The interviews were divided across in the two sites where, KICC, hosted those in hospitality roles such as nurses, kitchen helpers, chefs, waitstaff, drivers, child attendants, and hotel maintenance technicians, while Kabete Polytechnic was designated for construction and technical roles.

“Only candidates registered for specific job roles will be allowed in. Please ensure you’re familiar with your job duties,” said Mutua.

The initiative is part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to expand job opportunities abroad for Kenyans.

Mutua assured that the recruitment process will follow fair employment practices, and that the Ministry had thoroughly vetted the Qatari partner to uphold these standards.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The recently signed Memorandum of Understanding between Kenya and Qatar aims to increase Kenyan workers from the current 67,000 workers to between 200, 000 and 300,000 workers.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ex-Mungiki leader Maina Njenga acquitted over lack of evidence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – Supporters of former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga burst into song at the Nakuru Law Courts after he was acquitted...

35 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

4 more KCSE candidates at Shiners Boys High school arrested over stabbing of colleague

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – Four more Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates at Shiners Boys High school arrested in connection with killing...

51 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Suspect behind Telegram group distributing leaked KCSE exams arrested

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – A suspect behind a Telegram group distributing leaked Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination material to parents and...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki pledges to help President Ruto implement UDA manifesto

The Deputy President asserted that the ruling party will join hands with other institutions to solve issues affecting the country.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gunmen shoot dead 3 herders in Isiolo attack

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 – Gunmen believed to be cattle rustlers shot and killed three herders in a village in Isiolo County. Five other...

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua urges govt to continue with war against illicit brew

The former deputy emphasised that the vice destroys lives of the youth who are future leaders.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

We have no bitterness with anybody, what we want is a peaceful country: Gachagua

Gachagua urged Kenyans to remain peaceful despite recent political events that resulted to his impeachment as Deputy President.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt committed to supporting sugar farmers under new reforms:Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 10 – President William Ruto has reaffirmed the government’s Commitment to support radical reforms in the sugar Industry after assenting to...

1 day ago