PSC shortlists candidates for public service internship

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – The Public Service Commission (PSC) has shortlisted 6,673 candidates for the Public Service Internship Programme (PSIP) Cohort 7, advertised in August.

In a notice dated November 19, the PSC announced the interview dates for the shortlisted candidates who applied for PSIP under Cohort 7.

This follows the Commission’s August announcement regarding the recruitment of interns under the PSIP for the Financial Year 2024/2025.

The Commission has sloted telephonic interviews from November 20 to November 22, 2024.

“The Public Service Commission is pleased to inform all those who applied for the Cohort 7 Public Service Internship Programme (PSIP) opportunities advertised on 13th August 2024, that interviews for shortlisted candidates are scheduled to take place from Wednesday, 20th November, to Friday, 22nd November 2024, starting at 8:30 a.m.,” the notice reads.

All candidates are required to have their original documents, including a National Identity Card (ID) or passport and academic and professional certificates, ready for reference.

The Public Service Internship Programme (PSIP) is a government initiative that provides college graduates with the opportunity to gain work experience and develop professional and technical skills.

Interns acquire practical experience and skills that prepare them for economic engagement while also learning national values and public service principles.

The program, which has been running since 2013, has benefited thousands of young people.

Applicants were required to have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university, to have graduated no earlier than 2018, and to be proficient in computer skills.

The internship lasts a year, during which interns work under the guidance of PSC mentors and coaches.

Interns receive a monthly stipend of Sh25,000 plus allowances.

