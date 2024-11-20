PSC Invites Applications for Principal Secretaries Positions in Public Service

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced the opening of applications for Principal Secretaries, signalling a possible reshuffle in the coming days.

In an advertisement published on Wednesday, interested applicants have until December 4, 2024, to submit their applications.

“Article 155(3)(a) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, mandates the Public Service Commission to recommend individuals for nomination and appointment as Principal Secretaries. In line with this constitutional provision, the PSC invites applications from qualified candidates for the position of Principal Secretary,” the statement read.

PSC Chairperson Anthony Muchiri said that the vacancies arose from reassignments within various executive ranks, creating the need for new Principal Secretaries.

The announcement follows Tuesday’s signing of performance contracts by current Principal Secretaries at State House. President Ruto had appointed a 51-member team, which was later approved by the National Assembly.

To be considered, applicants must be Kenyan citizens, hold a degree from a recognized university, and have at least 10 years of relevant professional experience. The PSC also specified that five of these years should have been in a leadership or top management role in either the public or private sector.

The commission outlined additional requirements, including a general understanding of government operations, demonstrable leadership and management capabilities, and compliance with Chapter Six of the Constitution on leadership and integrity.

Successful candidates will assume the role of accounting officer for the State Department, manage financial and human resources, and ensure the development and implementation of performance systems.

Applications should be submitted in person to the Office of the Secretary/CEO at Commission House, 4th floor, off Harambee Avenue, or emailed in PDF format to principalsecretary2022@publicservice.go.ke. Each application must include a detailed CV, academic and professional certificates, transcripts, and a National Identity Card or Passport..

