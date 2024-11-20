PS Omollo Calls for Stronger Border Controls, Regional Collaboration to Tackle Illicit Arms Proliferation

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 20- Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has emphasized the need to enhance border controls and strengthen legal frameworks to promote responsible transfers of small arms and light weapons, aiming to address the growing threat effectively.
Speaking at the opening of the Forum of Small Arms and Light Weapons Experts Meeting in Nairobi, Omollo highlighted the forum’s role in bringing together regional stakeholders to discuss collaborative strategies for combating the proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons, a critical issue affecting peace and security in the region.
Omollo stressed the importance of improving stockpile management and implementing comprehensive disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration (DDR) programs to empower individuals and communities to lead peaceful and productive lives.
“Through collective efforts from stakeholders, substantial progress can be made in reducing the accessibility of illicit arms and curbing their devastating impact on societies,” said Omollo. “However, we must remain steadfast, as this threat continues to evolve.”
Omollo also acknowledged the robust measures Kenya and other member states have implemented to curb the illicit arms trade, enhance national frameworks, and promote regional security.
He reaffirmed Kenya’s unwavering commitment to regional collaboration in tackling this challenge and called for enhanced efforts to sustain the gains achieved so far.
The PS was accompanied by Jean Pierre Betindji, Executive Secretary of the Regional Centre on Small Arms (RECSA), and Jacinta Muthoni, Director of the Kenya National Focal Point on Small Arms and Light Weapons (KNFP).