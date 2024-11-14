Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

He said the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services will take public input to the regulations seriously in order to enrich the reform process/NRB

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Bitok launches Maisha Card mass registration in Kilifi

This initiative is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to streamline the process of university and tertiary institution admissions for students.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14 — Citizen Services Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has officially launched the Maisha Card mass registration campaign in Kilifi, targeting over 900,000 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates nationwide.

This initiative is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to streamline the process of university and tertiary institution admissions for students.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Bitok emphasized that the Maisha Card is essential for ensuring that students can easily access higher education without being hindered by the lack of identification documents.

The card, which contains personal details of the holder, is expected to play a key role in the admission process to universities and colleges.

“By facilitating students with the Maisha Card, we aim to eliminate barriers to accessing education, ensuring that no student is disadvantaged due to missing identification documents,” said Bitok while appearing before the National Assembly’s Education, Research and Technology Committee earlier.

In a bid to enhance efficiency, Bitok also revealed that the Maisha Card registration process has gone paperless.

This digital approach, which is currently being piloted at Huduma Centres and National Registration Bureau (NRB) offices in county headquarters, allows applicants to apply for their Maisha Card through the eCitizen portal.

Once the application is made, individuals can visit any Huduma Centre or county office for biometric capture.

The captured data is transmitted in real-time to the NRB headquarters in Nairobi, ensuring that Maisha cards are issued within ten days.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Maisha Card, introduced by the government in November 2023, is valid for ten years and will serve as an official identification document.

The card aims to modernize the national ID system by consolidating personal information in a secure and easily accessible format.

The joint initiative by the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Education seeks to ensure that students nationwide smoothly transition from secondary school to higher education without unnecessary administrative delays. 

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Ruto to address joint sitting of Parliament on Nov 21

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 14 – President William Ruto is set to address a joint session of Parliament on November 21, 2024, at 2:30 p.m.,...

8 mins ago

County News

Evas Kapkea sworn in as Uasin Gishu Deputy Governor

He pledged his support in the delivery of Governor Bii's Nguzo Kumi agenda for the county.

8 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Catholic bishops warn of eroding trust in govt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14 – Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has raised alarm over the growing lack of confidence in the government, warning...

48 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Met department issues flood alert following recent rains

NAIROBI, Kenya 14 – The Kenya Meteorological department has warned of possible flooding following heavy rains in parts of  Nairobi, Central Kenya, Southeastern lowlands and...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Catholic Bishops urge swift action on rising femicide cases

The statement come in the wake of growing concerns over the cold blooded killing of women in the country.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) Catholic Bishops warn of declining confidence in govt over culture of lies

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

3.6 million children immunized against polio:PS Muthoni

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 14- The Ministry of Health says a total of 3.6 million children have been vaccinated of the second polio dose translating...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

(VIDEO) Our Polio vaccine is very safe – PS Muthoni

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

5 hours ago