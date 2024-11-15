President Ruto urges universities to specialise in core areas of academic strength

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – Kenyan universities should specialise in core areas of academic strength in order to enhance their competitive advantage, President William Ruto has recommended.

By so doing, the President said each university will nurture certain disciplines and curve out a niche that will allow them to thrive in the modern world.

“There is a temptation in our institutions of higher learning to do too many courses and end up being a jack of all trades and a master of none,” he said at the inaugural graduation ceremony of Tangaza University in Nairobi on Friday.

Previously an affiliate of Catholic University, Tangaza University was awarded a charter by President Ruto in May 2024.

The President said students in private universities are free to apply for loans provided for in the new university education funding model.

He pointed out that the few challenges facing the university model are being ironed out, saying it would ensure that all students who qualify will not miss a chance for higher education.

He urged the graduates to use the skills they have acquired at the university to help solve the myriad challenges of our times.

“Resources are limited and opportunities are few. This, therefore, demands visionary leadership that can inspire and coordinate effective responses. Now, more than ever, the world needs ethically grounded leaders who serve boldly, work tirelessly and embrace accountability,” he said.

President Ruto commended the university’s policy of promoting diversity and inclusivity, saying it would foster tolerance and solidarity.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The President called on the institution to help train clergy for other denominations in an effort to increase the number of qualified clerics.

“I want to ask Tangaza, because many other faiths also believe in the Holy Catholic Church, you help train clergy for other churches so that our Christianity is founded on the solid understanding and knowledge of the word of God,” he said.

He announced that the National Government through the Ministry of Education would support the construction of the university’s resource centre with a KSh50 million donation.

On another matter, President Ruto called on the clergy and other national leaders to be mindful of their utterances, saying they risk misleading the public.

“Even as we engage in public discourse on matters that are important to the people of Kenya, we must be factual lest we become victims of the things we accuse others of doing,” President Ruto cautioned.

Among those present were Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba and Tangaza University Chancellor Father Edward Etengu.

About The Author