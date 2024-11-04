Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges Judiciary to avoid overreaching the Executive

Effective collaboration in the national interest is vital to the realization of the constitution’s transformative vision

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 — President William Ruto emphasized the importance of cooperation among Kenya’s government branches, urging the Judiciary to refrain from overreaching into Executive responsibilities. 

The head of state Speaking at the 12th anniversary of the Supreme Court highlighted that while the separation of powers and checks and balances are essential, collaboration among the different arms of government is crucial for promoting national interest and upholding constitutionalism.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“What has become clear during constitutional implementation is that cooperation between organs of government and among state institutions is necessary and desirable,” he stated.

He expressed optimism about the growing confidence among various government entities in pursuing partnerships, which he believes can unlock institutional synergy.

“Effective collaboration in the national interest is vital to the realization of the constitution’s transformative vision,” he said.

He affirmed the government’s commitment to partnering with the judicial and legal fraternity to create a more accessible and efficient judicial ecosystem that delivers justice fairly and promptly.

Likewise, Ruto stressed the collective role each government branch plays in supporting the Supreme Court’s leadership in delivering justice.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Moses Kuria asks leaders to unite for the sake of development

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – Senior Economic Advisor to the President Moses Kuria has called on all leaders in the country to unite for...

12 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome backs govt’s stance that political issues need political solutions

CJ Koome advocated for Alternative Dispute Resolution to resolve disputes between Political opponents.

16 mins ago

County News

One Killed in Bandit Attack in Samburu County

In response to the attack, police have intensified patrols in the area to deter further violence.

22 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Top Chinese Communist Party Official Li Xi in Nairobi for Talks with President Ruto

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the Central Commission for...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki Urges KRA to Innovate for Easier, Transparent Tax Collection

He lauded the KRA's 2023/2024 accomplishments, which included exceeding targets with over eight million tax returns filed and onboarding 1.2 million new taxpayers.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Calls on Kenyans to Report Tax Evasion and Corruption

He also praised the over eight million Kenyans who met their tax obligations by June 30, surpassing targets by 26%. He acknowledged Lillian Nyawanda...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI Honoured for Excellence in Tax Enforcement and Recovery

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2—The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been honoured by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) for its exceptional contributions to tax...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

East African Detectives Complete Cybercrime Training in Nairobi to Tackle Online SGBV

The training at the Nairobi's National Criminal Investigations Academy (NCIA) brought together detectives from from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Seychelles.

2 days ago