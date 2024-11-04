President Ruto urges Judiciary to avoid overreaching the Executive

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 — President William Ruto emphasized the importance of cooperation among Kenya’s government branches, urging the Judiciary to refrain from overreaching into Executive responsibilities.

The head of state Speaking at the 12th anniversary of the Supreme Court highlighted that while the separation of powers and checks and balances are essential, collaboration among the different arms of government is crucial for promoting national interest and upholding constitutionalism.

“What has become clear during constitutional implementation is that cooperation between organs of government and among state institutions is necessary and desirable,” he stated.

He expressed optimism about the growing confidence among various government entities in pursuing partnerships, which he believes can unlock institutional synergy.

“Effective collaboration in the national interest is vital to the realization of the constitution’s transformative vision,” he said.

He affirmed the government’s commitment to partnering with the judicial and legal fraternity to create a more accessible and efficient judicial ecosystem that delivers justice fairly and promptly.

Likewise, Ruto stressed the collective role each government branch plays in supporting the Supreme Court’s leadership in delivering justice.

